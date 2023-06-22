Jerry John Rawlings' 76 birthday and reminder to the NDC to uphold his legacy

Opinions of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Columnist: Delanyo Agbe

On this momentous occasion of Jerry John Rawlings' 76th birthday, we gather to celebrate the life and enduring legacy of a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of Ghana and its people. Jerry John Rawlings was not just a political figure; he was a symbol of hope, courage, and the unwavering pursuit of justice.



As we reflect on Rawlings' life and the immense contributions he made to our nation, it is crucial that we remember and honor the principles he stood for. Rawlings was a staunch advocate for social justice, accountability, and the empowerment of the marginalized. He challenged the status quo, exposed corruption, and fought for the rights and well-being of every Ghanaian.



Today, as we commemorate his birthday, we must also send a resounding reminder to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party Rawlings founded, to uphold his legacy. The NDC was born out of the ideals and aspirations of Rawlings, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that those ideals remain at the core of the party's actions and policies.



Let us remember that Rawlings was not merely interested in power for power's sake, but in the transformative power of leadership to bring about positive change in the lives of our people. He believed in the potential of Ghana to rise above its challenges and become a beacon of progress and prosperity.



To the leaders and members of the NDC, we urge you to embrace the spirit of Jerry John Rawlings as you chart the party's course for the future. Stay true to the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and equitable governance that he championed. Let the fight against corruption, social inequality, and injustice continue to be at the forefront of your agenda.



Rawlings reminded us that true leadership is not about personal gain but about selfless service to the nation. As we honor his memory today, let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of servant leadership, putting the welfare of the people above all else. Let us engage in constructive dialogue, bridge divides, and work towards a more united and prosperous Ghana.



On this special day, let us pay tribute to Jerry John Rawlings, the man who fearlessly stood against oppression, corruption, and injustice. May his legacy serve as a guiding light for generations to come, inspiring us to strive for a Ghana that upholds the values of accountability, social justice, and equality.



Happy 76th birthday, Jerry John Rawlings. Your impact on our nation will forever be cherished and your spirit will continue to guide us towards a brighter future.