Je suis Maroc! Time to bench the Arab vs. African 'nonsense'

Opinions of Sunday, 11 December 2022
Columnist: Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban
The larger majority of Africa is celebrating a historic feat at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.
The Atlas Lions of Morocco on Saturday, December 10, 2022; sensationally defeated Portugal in the quarter-finals match by a lone goal.
That goal underlined history status for the team and its coach, Walid Regragui, he became the first African manager to lead an African side to the semi-finals of the tournament.
Morocco's feat as the first African country to reach the semis of World Cup has roundly been celebrated on social media with presidents, top politicians, international civil servants, sports enthusiats and pan-African activists celebrating the achievement of Regragui and his boys.
In the middle of the celebration are a few divergent, call them skeptical voices, that are asking if Morocco are really Africans and or whether they want to be known as such.
Morocco qualified for the tournament as one of five African representatives. Morocco is in North Africa separated from, if you like joined to, the larger sub-Saharan Africa by the Sahara desert.
That they are classed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in some global groupings should not be a distraction, especially at a time like this.
Others are pointing to how Morocco and other North African countries are usually racist towards Blacks, that is a role that some, not all Arabs exhibit, but condemnable as it is; it doesn't distract from that fact that Morocco is representing Africa and must be supported to go as far as possible.
"Morocco, what immense joy and pride offered to Africa. To His Majesty Mohamed VI, to the Moroccan people & to the lions of the Atlas, our warmest congratulations for this grandiose and unique African achievement. Forward, the cup is within reach!" African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted.
This is it! We, the majority, support Morocco for the ultimate. Oseeeey Maroc!
Many congratulations to the King, Government & people of #Morocco.— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) December 10, 2022
We in #Zambia are proud of the Morrocan Football Team's superb performance and qualification to #QATAR2022 @FIFAWorldCup semifinals.
Long Live the ???????????????? Friendship! Long Live #AFRICA. pic.twitter.com/9iOS6L6dof