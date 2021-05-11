It will always be easier for the failed NPP govt to blame John Mahama for the economic mess

Opinions of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Once I wrote, “Let Akufo Addo appoint 1000 ministers, the NPP will still blame John Mahama for the economic mess.” Like a bad farmer quarreling with his tools, the inefficient and unproductive NPP government finds it comfortable to shift the blame on Mahama. Now a group calling itself ‘Concerned Voters Movement-CVM, is the latest to accuse Mahama of messing up the economy.



Since Nana Akufo Addo became the president of Ghana, his poor planning, lack of wisdom and efficiency, have caused the failure of his government, yet, there are some groups, such as ‘Concerned Voters Movement, behind the president, spreading false propaganda that John Mahama is responsible for the current depressing state of Ghana’s economy.



According to a publication which appeared in ModernGhana news entitled “Akufo-Addo's government is fixing the country far better than Mahama's government, on May 5, 2021, the so-called CVM claims “the majority of the problems that people are putting pressure on Akufo-Addo's Government to fix were the problems caused by the incompetence of John Mahama's Government.”



This is totally false propaganda. In any country that no one takes responsibility for his actions, that’s what often occurs.



Nana Akufo Addo became the president of Ghana without any plan. His intention is to be famous, seek self-recognition, thus; from the initial stages, Akufo Addo has already failed as a Ghanaian leader when he decides to put up a Cathedral.



Who expects Ghana, such a great country to be a Burma-like country? Is Nana Akufo Addo above any Ghanaian president that has been criticized? Why tribalism and nepotism are preventing Ghanaians to be sincere that Nana Akufo Addo is not a president but a nepotist and a specialist in diving people?



How intelligent is the CVM? How do they expect Ghana to be a successful country when Akufo Addo left all the uncompleted projects, including schools and hospitals, left after the NDC lost the 2016 elections?



This is a very serious issue many media in Ghana has failed to address because they fear criticizing the president. Are the projects for John Mahama or for Ghana? How can the CVM come out with such a stupid - senseless publication when everyone knows the truth?



The political scene in Ghana at the moment is dense and the economic situation has worsened the hopeless state of the common Ghanaians, yet, the NPP government is not ready to admit that they have woefully disappointed Ghanaians.



At such a time, many Ghanaians feel sad, frustrated, and angry, the country needs intelligent people to say wise things to calm down the people, not such stupid provocative publication from the so-called CVM. It's embarrassing.



Blaming Mahama all the time is a stupid political strategy that can cause provocation and even leads to demonstrations because the NPP government is not willing to apologize to Ghanaians on any issue going bad in the country.



Was this the state of Ghana when Mahama lost the presidential race in 2016? Did nine banking institutions collapse during the administration of the NDC? Did the NDC government print high currencies into the market of an already troubled economy?



Has history not repeated itself with ‘dumsor’ in the NPP government? Has Nana Akufo Addo not hit by more corruption scandals than John Mahama? Has Nana Akufo Addo not incurred debt more than any Ghanaian president?



Why are many Ghanaians hypocrites and senseless without any truth and shame? A bad farmer always quarrels with his tools; the same thing applies to Nana Akufo Addo, a man who thinks being a president is just as easy as a child reciting the alphabet.



Akufo Addo is a tribalist and nepotist who think only about himself and his family, the reason he has failed as a leader.



Apart from corruption, ignorant plays a major role in Ghana’s underdevelopment to the extent that nothing significant has been achieved since Akufo Addo became president, yet when someone criticizes the president, the morons say it is disrespectful. What has disrespect got to do with criticism?



Ghana is a dead country, meanwhile, the prices of everything and taxation have gone up, while the cedi has depreciated, Corruption has increased rapidly affecting all the infrastructures, including the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority.



The customs duty on one vehicle in Ghana costs three times the price of the purchasing price. Yet, they say we shouldn’t talk but support a government that wants suffering Ghanaians to commit suicide.



Ghanaians will not commit suicide, instead, Akufo Addo must step down as a leader because he is the worst Ghanaian president ever recorded in the political history of Ghana.