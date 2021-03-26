It takes courage to speak the truth, the reason many prefer lies

Opinions of Friday, 26 March 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

When we were children, our parents taught us that speaking the truth is good and lying is bad. This is one of those essential seeds that a child takes on faith, and with this mind, the child knows that he or she will be severely punished if he tells lies. That is how children begin to guess that real life is different as they grow.



In the classroom during religious studies, I trembled like a leaf being blown by the wind, when on top of his voice, my teacher screamed, "Then the Lord said to him, 'Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy ground." and in humility and respect, Moses obeyed.



I will consider any parent that teaches their son or daughter how to steal or encourage them to lie as a very bad parent. Despite this, many children grow to be monsters, serial killers, rapists, child molesters, etc and investigating the background of these killers and rapists, psychologists are able to trace the roots of how they became monsters.



The important question is if very often psychologists and psychiatrists have traced the cause of ailments to homes, what are the causes attributed to the lies and deceptions by politicians, journalists, some scientists, and most people working in health institutions, who were taught not to lie when they were children?



People are scared to open up or to speak the truth because they will be enemies in society. They fear many may not understand them, therefore, they will lose all their friends and be lonely, leading to depression or rejection. This is a painful blow many can't take, so, either they keep their mouth shut or join the lies and deceitful empire.



In the Bible, John the Baptist's head was decapitated because of the truth but it will shock you today if you need to pile up the list of people the assassin's bullets have silenced for speaking the truth. This is the real world that we live in, heads of churches, politicians, health officials, and some rich people work in the circle of the devil.



Anti-Christ forces have risen to fight against articles exposing their horrible crimes against humanity and writers who are willing to die for the truth. Surprisingly, they think they are doing the right thing because, under the influence of Satan, they lacked conscience, vision, and integrity, thus; crime becomes a normal thing to them.



Politicians, journalists, health officials, and other deceitful people, should have perceived the truth as one of the highest values but they don't, not at all. After committing medical crimes against humanity, we have health institutions that fill their websites that primates are responsible, while we have governments, scientists, and journalists that support their lies and deceptions.



Awards are given to scientists that promote false health information and the one that speaks the truth suffers and treated like a terrorist that has killed thousands of people. Yet, almost all these politicians before taking office swore the oath with the Bible. They just mock the Bible by doing the opposite of what is written in the Holy book.



The result is what we are witnessing today, political unrest, violence, racism, discrimination, crimes, pandemics, lack of employment, and premature deaths, as they hide behind clandestine crimes, changing masks, or speaking in a way that hurt others because they have the power to so.



If it is possible for God to remake this world, then He should consider making it because the wickedness and crime in our current world exceed that of the time of Sodom and Gomorrah. Innocent people are burning while they didn't set the fire and dying while they are not responsible for the coronavirus.



In whatever that you do, no matter your profession or career, you should always remember that:



"There is nothing secret that would not be revealed, and a secret that would not be recognized. Therefore, what you said in the dark will be heard in the light; and what is said in the ear inside the house will be proclaimed on the rooftops.



I say to you, my friends: do not be afraid of those who kill the body and then can do nothing more, but I will tell you whom to fear: fear him who, after being killed, may cast him into hell; for her, I tell you, fear him. Are not five small birds sold for two pennies? And none of them is forgotten by God.



And your hairs on your head are all numbered. So do not be afraid: you are dearer than many small birds. But I say to you: everyone who confesses Me before men, the Son of Man will confess before the Angels of God; and whoever rejects Me before men will be rejected before the Angels of God.



And everyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, and whoever blasphemes the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven. When they bring you to synagogues, to principalities and authorities, do not worry how or what to answer, or what to say, for the Holy Spirit will teach you in that hour what you should say.”(Luke 12: 2-12).



There is no one in this world that can fight the truth, you may think you have won but it will always come back to stare at your face. You can even kill the writer or the journalist, but you can't kill the truth, it will come back to haunt you.



Above all, it is boldly written in the Holy Bible, at Romans Chapter 1: 18, that "For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and the unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness.