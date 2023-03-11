It is time to stop neo-colonialism NPP-NDC rule - Dr. Sam Ankarah

Opinions of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Columnist: Bernard Ralph Adams

An economist, Dr.Samuel Sarpong Ankrah, who is aspiring to become Ghana’s next president as an Independent Candidate in the 2024 general elections is advocating for the end of the duopoly reign in Ghana’s political system.



He believes the two main political parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are neo-colonialists and Ghanaians voting against them will open the floodgate of economic growth and transformation.



According to Dr. Sam Ankrah, the John Rawlings-founded party and the party whose foundation is the Danquah, Busia, and Dombo tradition are hindrances to the development of the country, stating that they are poised on milking the nation dry.



“So Countrymen and women, it’s time to look deep into ourselves and redirect our destinies in our favor. I’m sorry to break this to you, but it’s time for us to rise up and fight for our nation’s independence one more time. This time, it’s a fight for our independence from the neo-colonialist NPP-NDC rule. Enough Is Enough! Rise up and join the struggle. Independence Now!,” he noted in his message on Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebration.



Dr. Sam Ankrah likened the genesis of the economic turmoil worsening the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian each passing day to the long reign of the NPP and NDC governments.



Juxtaposing the state of the nation to a man whose life was favored with enviable resources but cannot boast of any substantial wealth by age 66, he said “Our struggle for independence apparently only moved us from one colonial master who lived many miles away, and handed us into the hands of neo-colonial masters who live right here among us.”



“Countrymen, the NPP-NDC fraternity cannot and should not be the ones leading our nation into that 70th milestone. They have proven for 30 years that they just don’t care, neither do they have what it takes.”



"It has always been and would always be about them and their close family and friends. Expect nothing new. It will not change,” the aspiring presidential candidate said.