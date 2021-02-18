Opinions of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Columnist: Kakraba Pratt

Is the minister-designate for roads a few sandwiches short of a picnic basket?

Minister- designate for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister-designate and former Minister for Roads said today during his vetting in parliament that road tolls in America are minimum of $1 (one dollar) so tolls in Ghana are too cheap. If given the nod, he proposes to increase road tolls in Ghana.



Will he propose paying the Ghanaian worker $10 an hour? Why does he compare apples with waakye kanzo?



Is this a possible clear sign of idiocy? Do our politicians use their heads well when it comes to national policy?



Has the Minister seen the roads in America?



Ghana must have done something really evil to deserve such public servants.



God bless our homeland Ghana.