Is the God of Mahama judging the NPP?

Opinions of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Everyone wants to be remembered for creating a legacy that will have a hugely positive impact on others – a legacy that will outlive us and leave a mark on the world.



There is, therefore, the need to keep in view the legacy we want to leave behind in the minds of people and the way we want posterity to judge us, and we should not lose sight of the fact that posterity will be waiting for us with a sledgehammer and woe betide us if we are found guilty.



In recent times I have heard profound utterances of two words: "posterity" and "judgement" from H.E. John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana and Gabby Otchere-Darko, a nephew of President Nana Akufo-Addo who is perceived by many as a powerful member of the ruling NPP government.



In his concession speech after the 2016 elections, President Mahama probably was pained and traumatised because of the campaign of calumny and lies the NPP waged against him leading to this emotion-filled statement:



“. . .I will leave it to posterity to be the judge of my time and contributions while in that highest office."



Deceitfully, on June 4, 1917, Gabby Otchere-Darko made the following tweet in support of the war against illegal mining.



"Posterity will surely judge us meanly and legitimately if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us."



The words we speak are incredibly powerful! They can be either powerfully negative, or powerfully positive. They can either destroy or build up. Proverbs 18:21 says “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.”



By the words and wish of Gabby, posterity is not only judging him and his party meanly and legitimately, but harshly as the ruling party is in turmoil and about to collapse.



In the case of President John Dramani Mahama, it will be an understatement to say that posterity is judging him. The people whose actions caused his defeat through lies and deceit have not only done worst, but have become useless and hopeless.



The God of Mahama is certainly at work and I agree with the Whispers Band that the beat is going on and the table is turning in favour of the young man from Bole.