Is the ECOWAS military intervention in Niger worthwhile?

Opinions of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Columnist: Musah Ibrahim

The ongoing political turmoil in Niger between the country's junta and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a matter of great concern to many people.



Our leaders in Ghana are complaining about how our economy is in shambles, because of the bad effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian and Ukrainian war. If what they are saying is true, then Ghana should never support any military intervention in Niger, but they should rather rely on a diplomatic dialogue to help to end the crisis in that country.



There are some security experts, who are of the view that ECOWAS should not intervene militarily in Niger to oust the junta and reinstate Mohammed Bazoum whose government has been overthrown. They see that the consequence of such intervention may be more disastrous.



There are other people who are rather agitating for the intervention to take place. They see it as necessary because it would deter any coup makers from embarking on any such adventure in future.



Experience, they say, is a great teacher, so let us be guided by the lesson we learnt from our past experiences when issue of this nature crops up.



Military intervention to remove an illegitimate government from power can be successful or not be successful.



ECOWAS once intervened in the Gambian political situation but they did not use force, because Yayah Jammeh, who was then the president of Gambia was trying to clinch on to power for another term, but they convinced him to compromise by rescinding his decision.



In the issue of Liberia, when ECOMOG went there to remove Charles Taylor from power there was a bloodshed.



The current political crisis in Libya is another situation we cannot glance over. As we speak, Libya is being controlled by different militia or military groups of which some are being supported by foreign nations. Libya security situation is volatile and Libya is a failed state today. Under the leadership of Colonel Muamar Ghadafi, the security situation in Libya was solid and peaceful.



Going far away from Africa, we can remember how America invaded Afghanistan and removed the Taliban government from power. The aftermath of the invasion was deadly and it affected both sides. The Taliban resisted violently forcing mighty America to pack bag and baggage and vamoose Afghanistan back to America.



If there is any country in the West African sub region which could help to solve the political impasse in Niger, that country should be Ghana.



Ghana, like other African countries, has experienced several coup d'etat. The last military regime in Ghana which lasted for a long period was the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) which existed during the era of the late Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



When J. J. Rawlings was the military Head of State, it was rumoured that some foreign nations were planning to invade Ghana and overthrow his government. J. J. Rawlings was then very furious and he warned that West Africa would burn, if there was any attempt by any country to oust his government.



On another occasion, J. J. was ask if he would relinquish power, and he retorted, "To hand over to whom?"



Times have past and without any more treat emanating from outsiders and inside Ghana, Rawlings later introduced a democratic dispensation through the 4th Republican Constitution which we are experiencing today. This constitutional era we have embraced is more than three decades now. Subsequently Nigeria also 'copied' Ghana and followed suit with their democracy. Other undemocratic African countries followed similar trend as well.



We are not justifying the coups which occurred in the Francophone countries in West Africa. But the political changes in these countries may help to solve their problems, if it is handled well.



ECOWAS must use Ghana's vast political experience which, supposedly, has ended coups in Ghana to help them to solve the Niger crisis. Otherwise a planned invasion of Niger could be counter productive.



We are just ordinary peace advocates who are appealing to the ECOWAS leaders to have a second thought on their stance on invading Niger.



An invasion in Niger is likely going to come with a higher cost both financially and on human lives. Let us try as much as possible to avoid it.