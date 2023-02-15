Is it forbidden to be Ewe, Fante, or native of Ghana's Northern region?

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The words 'freedom and justice' are prominently displayed on Ghana's coat of arms, yet not all of the nation's tribes enjoy these rights. Despite the prevalence of religious organizations and the role they play in society, religion hasn’t been able to subdue tribalism in Ghana, therefore, Ewes, Fantis, and those from the northern part of Ghana continue to experience discrimination, prejudice, and hatred as though they are not Ghanaians. Is being a Ewe, Fanti, or Northerner in Ghana immoral or evil?



I am aware, like other Ghanaians, particularly, businessmen or entrepreneurs, that there is widespread corruption occurring daily at the ports, which is having an impact not only on the investors but also on the country's economy.



Therefore, on September 16, 2020, after watching live coverage of this issue on

"Facebook" I wrote an article entitled 'Ghaspora TV Discusses Corruption At Ghana Ports and Harbor Authority'.



I didn't realize how intense tribalism was in Ghana until I realized that my enemies frequently attacked me without mentioning my tribe, the Fanti. I received nine unfavorable remarks after publishing, one of which is as follows:



Folks, don't forget that the wicked face Joel Savage, a Fante by Ghanaian tribe is on the payroll of John Dramani Mahama and a notorious and a disgraceful tribalistic old buggy living in Belgium. Joel Savage, is a typical Akan hater, most especially in the Ashanti and Akyem tribes. He's a hypocrite and attention- seeking 'home-made journalist' in Belgium, who mostly writes against NPP and the Akan people, even though he is a fake Fanti from Cape Coast".



Everyone who knows this writer can confirm that I write about how tribalism has ruined our country and that I don't mention any tribes by name. This comment comes from a rather anti-Fanti person, who probably hates Fantis and finds it uncomfortable that I am writing about how tribalism is ruining Ghana.



Now that the dust has settled and most Ghanaians have seen how tribalism has destroyed our country, it is even more obvious what the person's motivations are.



It is incredibly simple to identify the individual who submitted this offensive statement using the false name 'Naa Maryann' without a formal education, much less an educated Ghanaian. Many of them are today having trouble finding readers because of their tribalism and refusal to write about the atrocities committed by the NPP government under Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta.



They are ultimately to blame for the nation's current economic issues, suffering, and criminality, which is why I refer to them as 'nation wreckers'.

There is practically no place in Ghana, where tribalism does not manifest itself in one way or another. I used to wonder why in a nation that is rich with resources like gold, diamonds, bauxite, oil, and agricultural products, including cocoa, which belong to Ghanaians, so many people had faced cruelty

due to tribalism, while some places had been utterly neglected without development.



Is it not disgusting and immature that some tribes are deliberately subjected to prejudice and denigration if we are all Ghanaians? Who has an everlasting life to prove they are better than everyone else? Even though there are problems elsewhere in the globe, Ghana's issue wouldn't have been as severe if this nepotistic and tribalistic family hadn't taken over the government. Oh! Yes,

tribalism has indeed denied Ghana's development.



It’s not an exaggeration that the tragedy that has befallen Ghana is the result of hatred, tribalism, and pervasive corruption. Wealthy nations have used tyranny and violence throughout Ghana's colonial history to further their goals by enslaving people and stealing their wealth while claiming superiority

over Africans. Tribalism plays the same role as crime-enacted legislation, bad government, and corruption in contemporary society by making people's lives worse.



In light of the tragedy that has befallen our nation, Akufo Addo would then reassure Ghanaians that 'they will successfully address Ghana's difficulties with the backing of Almighty God'. These politicians can’t confess their sins, and wouldn’t even ask God to forgive them for stealing from the nation’s coffers

and COVID funds, yet without any shame, they seek the support of God. I think they are only fooling themselves, in my opinion; God doesn’t listen to them and will not restore a shattered economy.



If you lack intelligence and knowledge, attempt to educate yourself so that you can be wise. God gave man intelligence and wisdom. Human mistakes, corruption, and a lack of intelligence are to blame for what happened in Ghana. They pursue anyone who criticizes the Ghanaian government and fights against corruption in the nation, while the government pleads with God to assist the country’s economy

recover. Is that not foolishness?



Similar to corruption, tribalism cannot be completely eradicated from society but it can be curbed. To discourage this social sickness, you must take into account the harm it has caused to people and the country if you are an intellectual Ghanaian.



What accomplishments can the NPP claim after almost eight

years in power? This is a regime that has devastated the country through tribalism in addition to corruption. Ghanaians would never learn if they don't take something away from this catastrophe.



We are all Ghanaians, whether we identify as Fanti, Ga, Hausa, Dagomba, Frafra, or Ashanti. No one is immortal. If tribalism were a significant factor in economic progress, Ghana would have made enormous strides but unfortunately, we are currently suffering from the repercussions of debt, crime, poverty, and

unemployment.