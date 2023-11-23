Is Simon Kwadwo Antwi the man to lead Amansie Central as DCE?

Opinions of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Columnist: Sampson Manu

Amansie Central has been one of the key districts with resources in the Ashanti Region. The district is known to be the source of most foodstuffs emanating from the region.



Again, the district which is renowned for its rich gold deposits lags in terms of infrastructural development. This has however been a challenge for residents of the district which was created in 2004.



Residents believe the inability of the Assembly to mobilize enough resources to facilitate development as well as the lack of lobbying skills on the part of leadership have been the reason for the lack of development in the 206 towns and villages in the district.



The SMS Media in its interaction with most of the residents in the 28 electoral areas reveals that the district needs a new face who will steer the affairs of the district as the District Chief Executive (DCE).



The name of most of the residents was Simon Kwadwo Antwi, the incumbent Assembly member for the Mile 9 electoral area in the Amansie Central district. Kwadwo Antwi has been an assembly member since 2015 and is currently running for another term.



A professional teacher, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Kwadwo Antwi according to residents has been a unifier who will be able to join forces with stakeholders to bring development to the district.



According to some residents of the residents at Mile 9, Abuakwaa, Oseikrom, Tweapease, and Afoako, the assembly member for Mile 9 who is known for his philanthropic works has been registering his electorates and some people outside his electoral area unto the NHIS for free.



"We believe that with his good heart, he will be able to lead our district in the last 1 year of the Npp administration and bring about the development that we have long been yearning for", they said.



Concerns have been raised about the lack of infrastructural development in some strongholds of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region. this has led political watchers to speculate that the party risks losing votes in the region. However, it is believed that the government can turn things around

when it makes some tough decisions like reshuffling of government appointees.



Simon Kwadwo Antwi's name has popped up as a firm favorite to become the District Chief Executive for the Amansie Central district due to his commitment to the New Patriotic Party over the years, which includes his ability to bring development to his electoral area, the plethora of philanthropic works he has facilitated in the district, and his rich experience as a member of the Amansie Central District Assembly.



Simon Kwadwo Antwi has been a member of the executive committee of the Amansie Central district since 2015, and a convener for justice and security and social services sub-committees for 4years.



He has been described as a father for all by his people due to his care for the aged within the area, he gives them foodstuff such as rice, oil, and money every Christmas. He holds a Master of Philosophy in Educational Planning and Administration.