Is Russia right for invading Ukraine ???

Opinions of Monday, 24 October 2022

Columnist: Muntari M Meinasara

According to research, most historians agree that all parties must share the blame for a catastrophe nobody wanted. The world today is witnessing a needless act of anarchy of historical dimensions and the largest sabotage of the global order since the end of the Cold War.



The Cold War was between the Americans, Soviet Union, and their respective allies that developed after the second world war. By the end of the war, Germany and Japan’s search for expanded “living space" is comparable to nations fighting over borders today.



This invasion surprised many people as it is the first major war in Europe in almost 8 decades. Russia and Ukraine have had a difficult relationship for centuries leading to the RUSSO-UKRAINIAN war, which has a link to the Soviet Union, which had 15 republics as its members of which Ukraine, Russia, and Georgia were members, but most member countries liked Ukraine gained independence, hence drawing out of the Soviet Union effectively drawing its demise.



what caused the Russia-Ukraine war?



In 2021 and early 2022, there was a major Russian military build-up around Ukraine’s border which the current Russian President, Vladimir Putin considers a “special military operation" due to Ukraine’s decision to join NATO, which he considers impunity. NATO??



Yes, Nato which stands for North Atlantic treaty organization is an intergovernmental military alliance between 30 member states. 28 of which are European and 2 of which are part of North America. NATO’s goal is to safeguard the allies freedom and security by political and military means.



The Russian leader sees this as a threat to his country which will lead to making Russia vulnerable. This is what Putin has been aiming for and what he sees as a prolonged period of Russian weakness and humiliation. It is based on this he wants to overrun Ukraine, and depose its government and its desire to join NATO for good. This he terms as demilitarise and denazify Ukraine to protect what he calls 8 years of bullying and genocide by the Ukraine government.



Vladimir says it is not his plan to occupy the Ukrainian territory.



He does not intend to impose anything on anything, anyone, by force. Currently, 18 years of socio-economic achievement could be lost with almost one-third of the population living below the Poverty line and a further 62% at high risk of falling into poverty within the next twelve months. Putting aside the real human cost, the war has a serious economic cost, this is as a result of exploding civilian facilities. Infrastructure has been damaged, there is a decline in the working population, inflation, shortages, a rise in debt, and disruption to normal economic activities.



It is based on these effects I rise to air my view that the RUSSO-UKRAINIAN WAR is needless and could have been settled in a cordial manner. Not only has it had an effect on Ukraine’s economy but the world’s economy as a whole. In an interdependent world, events in one country or region can affect people everywhere.



An example was the oil crisis of the 1970s, It affected the world as Russia and Ukraine are major commodity producers and this disruption has caused global prices to shoot up, especially for oil and gas as its many suppliers are Russia and Ukraine. Latin America and the Caribbean markets are likely to face this soar more.



Not only in oil and gas, but it’s in food prices as well. Wheat is a typical example, it’s price will increase as Russia and Ukraine who make up 30% of the global exports have seized exportation.



Let’s not base it on produce and exports alone but the war has caused higher investor uncertainty. Popular football club Chelsea has been seized from its owner and is on sale because the owner happens to be a Russian and it is believed to have a hand in the sabotage. According to bloggers, he works hand in hand with Russian current, President Vladimir.