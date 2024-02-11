Is Mahama a threat to breaking the 8?

Opinions of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Some time ago, I got a hint that some people were working hard to make sure that H.E. John Dramani Mahama did not succeed in his second bid to become president.



Little wonder someone went to court to contest his eligibility of contesting the presidential election in 2024, a case which was thrown out.



In confirmation of the threat of the NPP losing power in this year's elections, the Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi, is reported to have warned, his party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make sure they work harder to revive the failed economy, else it will be very difficult for them to prevail in the 2024 general elections.



This corroborates my sneaking suspicion that JDM’s comeback is giving some people sleepless nights because he is seen as a shoo-in for re-election.



The truth is that Yaanom will continue to have sleepless nights because JDM is everything his detractors are not. Intelligent. Bold. Peaceful. Humble. Skillful. Charismatic. I’m not apotheosizing him. I’m stating a fact. Let this company of devils use dirty tricks; he will use finesse to overcome.



His detractors have already lost the trust of the people of Ghana and a quote from Eric Tang will be relevant here: “You will lose the trust of people when you lie. You also lose your value as a person when they find out the truth.”



Posterity is still judging and will continue to judge the young man from Bole and like I keep saying, no one can suppress a cork in water. “For the Lord almighty has purposed, and who can thwart Him? His hand is stretched out, and who can turn it back?”



Isaiah 14:27.