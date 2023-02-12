Is Kumawu Constituency indeed an NPP stronghold?

Opinions of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Kumawu without any shred of doubt in my mind has always voted NPP and her ine of the Busia, Danquah and Dombo tradition since the overthrow of the CPP government of the late President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The only other time that Kumawu voted for NDC was in 1992 when NPP under their presidential-candidate Professor Adu Boahen, boycotted the parliamentary elections, accusing J. J. Rawlings of rigging the preceded presidential election.



Why should Kumawu, a stronghold of the NPP, be so strongly neglected under the NPP administrations, especially, under that of President Nana Akufo-Addo, when it comes to the distribution of the national cake?



Much as I am a member and a supporter of the NPP but not its fanatic, l have on a number of occasions silently questioned myself as to why Kumawu still madly votes the NPP?



To be honest with myself to tell the truth, Kumawu traditional area, prior to becoming Kumawu Constituency and Sejyere Afram Plains Constituency, got its seen little share of the national cake under the NDC administrations.



When l heard Madam Freda Prempeh, the member of parliament for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, mention the development projects she has acquired for her constituency under the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, l was left with my mouth agape.



She has lobbied hard to achieve more than a lot for her constituency, although Kumawu is far greater a stronghold of NPP than Madam Freda Prempeh's constituency and region.



The government hospital in Kumawu started by former President John Dramani Mahama's NDC administration has been left to rot away under the current NPP administration for a reason that does not make sense to me.



It was alleged that the NDC government inflated the cost of the hospital to benefit their selfish corrupt ends hence investigations needed to be conducted to establish the true cost of it. For this reason, the hospital that was half-completed, has been abandoned to rot away.



Is it the way to treat the constituents of your party's stronghold, if l may ask President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government and party?



If Kumawu has had one-hundredth (1/100th) of the projects acquired by Freda for her constituency as mentioned on Oman FM Boiling Point programme on Tuesday, 7th February 2023 or Thursday, 9th February 2023, l would not dare publish this article.



Who do l blame here? I will blame both the member of parliament and hhe district chief executive for the constituency and the district. They are Philip Basoah and Samuel Addae-Agyekum



As Philip is seen to not lobby the Sector Ministers for anything unlike Freda, Samuel on the other hand constantly goes on air lying about non-existing projects as rather achieved under NPP for his Kumawu Sekyere District.



I am sorry, should this become the trend, then the positions of the MP and DCE should become untenable.



Again, the constituents should re-examine themselves as regards their voting pattern to say enough is enough with continually voting NPP but getting totally neglected under NPP administrations.



As much as voting NDC is not a good choice with NDC not an alternative, continuing to vote NPP only to end up totally neglected is also not the best option.



What should Kumawu, in this scenario wedged between a rock and a hard surface do, one may ask?



Going independent may do, one may say, or at worst, Kumawu should become like the chameleon, changing political party colours.



The MP must sit up and be seen to lobby like Freda. The DCE must cease lying and stop sabotaging the MP. Kumawu constituents must rethink their allegiance to NPP. This is my advice to them should they desire to have a fair share of the national cake but not to be left out for no fault of theirs.