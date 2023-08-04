Is B.E.C.E presently being tested?

Opinions of Friday, 4 August 2023

Columnist: Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

As a society, we have a moral obligation to protect our most vulnerable citizens, which includes protecting children's rights and well-being. It is depressing to recognize that children face unfair treatment and prejudice based merely on their race, ethnicity, gender, or other qualities.



The Ministry of Education (MoE) is pushing for the serialization of Exam papers in an effort to combat the issue of exam leaks in the country. This follows the leak of some exam papers.



I believe that the use of serialized objective test questions will help to reduce cheating in the exams room. Examination questions that are objective Serialization is a method of assessing students using the same set of questions, but the questions are scrambled so that no two questions have the same number. In this situation, candidate A's question 1 might be candidate B's question 10 and candidate C's question 20, in that sequence.



However, I completely disagree with the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum's recommendations. At this time, the Honourable Minister proposed different questions for different regions, as well as separate exam centers or rooms. These proposed solutions will not prevent exam paper leaks without generating new problems. Never use a problem to solve a problem because it will lead to discrimination.



Discrimination in basic certificate exams is possible in Ghana due to regional differences. In some cases, students from specific locations may have disadvantages when writing various exam papers compared to their classmates from other regions. One type of regional discrimination in basic certificate exams will be variation in examination question papers between areas.



Some locations may be given simpler or more basic exam papers, whereas others may be given more tough or sophisticated questions. This variation in the difficulty level of exam papers can disadvantage students from some places and threaten the assessment process's neutrality. How confident is the minister that the authorities will be able to handle the difficulty level or subject matter of these diverse questions without bias?



There is already regional disparity in basic certificate exams in terms of resources and preparation materials. Some areas may have easier access to study materials, textbooks, or supplemental resources that are necessary for good exam preparation. This disparity in resource availability can limit students' preparation chances in specific places and have an impact on their exam results.



Furthermore, geographical disparities in educational infrastructure, such as the quality of schools, classrooms, and teaching staff, may lead to discrimination in basic certificate exams. Students in less-developed areas may face challenges such as overcrowded classrooms, restricted instructional facilities, or a teacher shortage. These circumstances may hinder their potential to do well on examinations as compared to children from more affluent communities with better educational facilities.



As a result, I believe that the problem of examination leakages can be solved by addressing the source of the problem. Here are some of my proposed alternatives that will not violate the rights of these innocent children:



Enhancing security by limiting access to examination papers, ensuring proper paper storage and handling, using secure digital platforms for online exams, and adhering to stringent paper delivery standards.



Using technological equipment to help prevent examination leakages.



Improving the effectiveness of monitoring measures such as surveillance camera deployment, random checks, and stringent exam material handling norms.



Collaborating with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in examination leaks can serve as a deterrent.



Collaboration among education stakeholders such as schools, examination boards, teachers, parents, and students can help build a unified approach to combating examination leakage.



We must eliminate discrimination in basic certificate exams in Ghana; education authorities must offer equal opportunities and resources for students from all regions.



Private schools face severe discrimination at the point of registration, with private school students paying 100 percent of the registration price while their public school counterparts pay nothing. This inequality extends to their placement, with pupils from public schools being given preference over students from private basic schools.



To address these issues, the authorities must take the following steps:



Examiners are not given any identifying information about the pupils, such as their names or schools, therefore blind grading is a very good technique. This aids in the elimination of any potential biases based on student identities.



Creating an effective feedback and appeals structure that allows students to express their concerns, highlight perceived biases, and seek clarity on the examination process. Addressing these concerns as soon as possible can help to ensure fairness and develop trust in the examination system.



Collaboration with education stakeholders such as teachers, students, parents, and community organizations to gain feedback on the assessment process and address any bias concerns. Involving these stakeholders in decision-making can aid in ensuring inclusivity and fairness.



Additionally, regardless of location or institution, all students should have equal access to study materials, textbooks, and preparation aid. Improving educational infrastructure in low-income communities would also assist to eliminate regional disparities and improve exam fairness.



Remember that eradicating preconceptions requires consistent effort and a commitment to building an inclusive and equal examination system. Continuous evaluation and improvement are essential to ensure that Basic Education Certificate Examinations are free and fair to all students.