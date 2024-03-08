International Women’s Day 2024: GRASAG GIMPA says ‘inspire inclusion’ now

Opinions of Friday, 8 March 2024

Columnist: Ralph Apetorgbor

On behalf of all the women of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) branch, I wish to congratulate all women on International Women’s Day 2024.



Our challenges are unique as women. We must, therefore, come together and make our issues known clearly.



As women, we should never seek equality with men, because men and women can never equal.



We have our strengths and they have theirs. We should, therefore, seek to play our complementary roles effectively.



To do that we need more opportunities at the highest levels of decision making so that we can do our own advocacy.



Women graduate students in particular need job placements/job opportunities for experiential learning.



This is our battle cry.



We therefore ask our men who have the financial capital and social capital to connect us to the jobs they have created.



And we shall duly reward you as loving, caring partners. If you do not support us, we cannot go far - no two ways about that.



We acknowledge your efforts as partners, and ask for help so that we can support you even more.



Long live GRASAG. Long live all women. Long live Ghana.



Sitsope Apetorgbor

President, GRASAG GIMPA