Inspiring inclusion: The gender factor by Hon. (Mrs) Gifty Ohene-Konadu

Every year on March 8th, the world unites to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD). The theme for the conference “INSPIRING INCLUSION” is a global one chosen to celebrate International Women’s Day this year 2024.



The phrase “Inspire Inclusion, carries a powerful message: we must actively work towards a world where women are not just present, but truly included, valued, and empowered. It is meant to guide all of us present toward creating an environment where women are present, have equal rights and opportunities, and are able to contribute to the development process.



It is a call for collective commitment from government Organizations, groups, and individuals to understand the value of women in terms of their relevance.

When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world and the women themselves feel a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.



But let me quickly stress that, inspiring women's inclusion is by no means an attempt to squeeze men out of the picture, it is not some kind of competition. What it simply means is to give opportunity and support for the other 51% to reach their fullest potential in order for them to have a voice at the highest decision-making levels and fulfilling careers, where salaries matches with that of their male colleagues, where their voices and opinions are respected and where barriers that currently exist become immaterial.



In recent decades, women’s empowerment has received more attention than ever before as measures are taken to increase gender equality through legislation and policy-making policymaking to bridge the gap between men and women.



In recent years, there have been increased efforts by successive Ghanaian governments to enhance the protection and promotion of women’s rights through ratification treaties and enactment of laws and policies.



Ghana ratified the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter) which came into effect on October 21, 1986. The African Charter recognizes women’s rights and provides for the elimination all forms of discrimination against women and equality before the law.



Ghana has also committed to International Frameworks and Instruments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995 and the Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa among others.



Again the 1992 constitution of Ghana has articles that seek to protect and promote women’s right. For instance, Article 27 (1) says special care shall be accorded to mothers during a reasonable period before and after childbirth; and during those periods, working mothers shall be accorded paid leave.



A separate ministry, the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection has been established to champion the cause of women and enact laws and policies to criminalize harmful cultural practices against women.



In politics, efforts have been made through appointments to promote women into sensitive national positions as Chief of Staff, Chief Justice, and Ministers of state.



“I believe that the appointment of the first female Chief of Staff, Honourable Frema Opare, Her Ladyship Chief Justice Torkornoo, Mrs Jean Mensah, just to mention a few to high positions in Ghana serves as an inspiration to many young women aspiring for leadership positions.”



But inclusion isn't just about celebrating individual achievements, although recognizing the incredible contributions of women across all fields is crucial. It's about dismantling the systemic barriers that continue to hold women back, whether it's unequal pay, lack of access to education and healthcare, or gender-based violence.



According to the World Bank, gender equality can boost Ghana's GDP by 10%. Yet in spite of all these efforts the challenge of gender parity still persists and women’s underrepresentation in leadership, politics, education, media, and entertainment are yet to overcome.



The question then is Are the women included to legitimize treaties and policies binding on nations and institutions or they are included to ensure qualitative representation which connotes substance or descriptive inclusion which is just adding on to the numbers?



I think women’s inclusion has been just descriptive it is therefore important to find a lasting solution to address this imbalance in order to achieve a more equitable and inclusive society.



So, what can we do to inspire inclusion? I believe it starts with education and empowerment. UNESCO reports that for every additional year of education a girl receives, her income can increase by up to 25%. By providing women with access to quality education and skills training, we're opening doors to endless opportunities. Let's invest in programs that equip women with the tools they need to succeed in traditionally male-dominated fields like STEM and entrepreneurship.



We also need to challenge outdated stereotypes and break down barriers that hold women back. That's why mentorship programs and support networks are so vital—they give women the confidence and support they need to pursue their dreams. Let's connect aspiring women with successful role models and mentors who can offer guidance and encouragement along the way. Together, we can create a culture where every woman feels empowered to reach her full potential.



We need more women in positions of power, whether it's in business, government, or civil society. According to McKinsey, companies with more gender-diverse leadership teams outperform their competitors by 21%. That's why I am passionate about promoting gender-balanced leadership and advocating for policies that support work-life balance.



Let's push for more women to run for office and take on leadership roles in their communities. Let's encourage companies to implement family-friendly policies that make it easier for women to juggle their professional and personal responsibilities. Because when women thrive, we all thrive.



National machinery for women, local women’s organizations, NGOs and other local advocates for women’s rights can play a key role in setting directions for country strategies and in activity design. They can hold institutions accountable for addressing gaps between commitments and practice. Make long-term commitments to partners and activities. This is essential for sustainable progress towards gender equality at both macro and micro levels.



Assessing partner commitment, capacity and context in terms of adequate time and resources for fieldwork during research design is essential for collecting adequate sex-disaggregated baseline information and for employing participatory approaches to provide insight into the types of interventions on gender equality which may be successful, For example, in difficult social contexts, the use of sound data based on empirical research and evaluation can reveal women’s representations in various professions to identify where disparity exits so that a case could be made for inspiring inclusion of women.



Strategies adopted should be practical, and based on quality gender analysis. Gender strategies need to identify how differences between women and men are relevant in each programme and context, and what activities are needed, with whom and why; what results are expected; how these activities and results contribute to achieving the overall objectives of the intervention.



It is important to emphasize however that, achieving gender parity is not a one-day event. It's an ongoing process that requires commitment and action from all of us. By working together, we can create a world where every woman feels included, valued, and empowered.



The University of Ghana achieved an overall female student population of 50.15% in 2023 due to consistent application of an affirmative action policy. This demonstrates that it is possible to realize the goal of ensuring gender parity in Ghanaian social space if we can translate the tenets of gender policies and the many Conventions in gender equity that have evolved over the years to strategies and actions towards achieving gender inclusion.



So, fellow Ghanaians, let's make a pledge to commit to inspiring inclusion, empowering women, and building a brighter, more inclusive Ghana for all. Together, we can make a difference.



