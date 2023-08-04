Indecent dressing at the University of Ghana's Legon campus: A moral concern for all

Opinions of Friday, 4 August 2023

Columnist: Gray Derry

In the beginning, from a Biblical perspective, clothing held significance as Adam and Eve used leaves to cover their nakedness in the Garden of Eden.



Dressing has since been an integral part of human culture. Both Christianity and Islam emphasize the importance of modesty in clothing. However, a concerning trend of indecent dressing has infiltrated the University of Ghana's Legon Campus, affecting the moral fibre and academic growth of its students.



While there are various reasons why individuals may choose their attire, there is no acceptable excuse for dressing indecently. The real question is whether what we wear aligns with the norms and conventions of our community. Unfortunately, some students have embraced provocative clothing, seeking personal gratification at the expense of societal standards of decency.



A visit to the University of Ghana's Legon Campus reveals the prevalence of indecent dressing among today's students. Many garments are designed to reveal rather than conceal intimate parts of the body, challenging the traditional notions of appropriate dressing.



The rapid rise of indecent dressing on campus is worrisome. This trend erodes the university's reputation and splendour and risks becoming the new normal if not addressed promptly. Some individuals have normalized seductive attire, leading to a dangerous cultural shift.



University officials, lecturers, and senior members have expressed dissatisfaction with the provocative clothing choices, especially among young female students. Skirts that are barely an inch longer than underwear and tight, transparent dresses are common, hindering mobility and compromising dignity. Male students also contribute to the issue by adopting a Westernized style that exposes rather than conceals.



The consequences of indecent dressing extend beyond personal fashion choices. Individuals and society as a whole suffer from the negative effects of this trend. Victims of indecently dressed individuals may fall victim to crime, and some females are subjected to harassment, abuse, and even murder. Revealing attire can evoke inappropriate sexual reactions and miscommunications among students and lecturers.



Furthermore, there is concern that indecently dressed students may influence others into vices like prostitution, homosexuality, and lesbianism. Academic performance may also be affected as many students prioritize appearance over studies, leading to resits and delayed graduations. The aftermath of this cultural shift is evident in societal issues such as increased crime, prostitution, and drug abuse.



Although the University of Ghana lacks specific regulations on dress codes, it is essential for all members of the community to dress smartly and respectably to command respect. Clothing serves both functional and decorative purposes while shaping a person's personality. Young females can exude elegance without resorting to impolite or ostentatious attire. Simplicity is key, as outfits should serve their purpose without being overly revealing.



Addressing this social issue requires a proactive approach from all stakeholders within the University community. By promoting a culture of decent dressing, the university can gradually reduce and eventually eliminate indecent clothing choices. It is crucial for everyone to be mindful of their dressing and its impact on themselves and others.



The University of Ghana's Legon Campus is grappling with a growing issue of indecent dressing. To maintain its integrity and uphold societal values, the community must come together to promote a culture of decency in clothing. By doing so, the university can foster a respectful and conducive environment for academic and personal growth, ensuring a brighter future for all its members.



Long live University of Ghana

Long Live Ghana