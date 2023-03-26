Income Tax Implications on electronic Transactions: An overview of jurisdiction, source and residence rules, and permanent establishments

Opinions of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Columnist: Saeed Salahudeen

Electronic transactions have become increasingly popular as they provide convenience, speed, and ease of access to various services and products.



However, electronic transactions also pose challenges for tax authorities, as the nature of these transactions may make it difficult to determine the location of the transaction and the applicable tax rules.



In Ghana, the legal framework for income tax includes provisions on jurisdiction, source and residence rules, and permanent establishments relevant to electronic transactions.



Here are six types of electronic transactions that are affected by these provisions: Online sales, remote work, digital advertising, cryptocurrency transactions, online streaming services, and online gambling are some electronic transactions that significantly affect income tax in Ghana.



The income tax jurisdiction rules provide that income tax is payable on income derived from Ghana, regardless of the residence or nationality of the person earning the income.



Therefore, businesses that sell products or services online, provide remote work services or digital advertising services to Ghanaian audiences, or offer online gambling services to Ghanaian players may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana.

The income tax residence rules provide that individuals who are residents in Ghana are liable to pay income tax on their worldwide income.



At the same time, non-residents are liable to pay income tax only on income derived from Ghana. Therefore, individuals who work remotely for foreign employers may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana on the income earned from that work, even if the employer is based outside Ghana.





The provisions on permanent establishments provide that a non-resident business may be deemed to have a permanent establishment in Ghana if they have a fixed place of business or if they have employees or agents who regularly perform business activities in Ghana.



Therefore, non-resident businesses that advertise their products or services to Ghanaian audiences via digital platforms or offer online gambling services to Ghanaian players may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana if they have a permanent establishment in Ghana.



Online sales: Many businesses in Ghana now use e-commerce platforms to sell their products and services online. The income tax implications of online sales depend on various factors, including the location of the seller, the location of the buyer, and the nature of the products or services sold.



In Ghana, the income tax jurisdiction rules provide that income tax is payable on income derived from Ghana, regardless of the residence or nationality of the person earning the income.



This means that if a non-resident business sells products to Ghanaian customers online, they may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana on the income earned from those sales. Similarly, if a Ghanaian business sells products to customers in other countries via e-commerce platforms, it may be subject to income tax in those countries.



Remote work: With the rise of remote work arrangements, many individuals in Ghana now work for foreign companies or clients without physically being present in those countries. The income tax implications of remote work depend on various factors, including the location of the employer, the nature of the work performed, and the duration of the work.



In Ghana, the income tax residence rules provide that individuals who are residents in Ghana are liable to pay income tax on their worldwide income, while non-residents are liable to pay income tax only on income derived from Ghana. This means that if a Ghanaian resident works remotely for a foreign employer, they may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana on the income earned from that work, even if the employer is based outside Ghana.



Digital advertising: Many businesses in Ghana now use digital advertising platforms, such as Google Ads or Facebook Ads, to promote their products or services. The income tax implications of digital advertising depend on various factors, including the advertiser's location, the audience's location, and the advertising's nature.



In Ghana, the provisions on permanent establishments provide that a non-resident business may be deemed to have a permanent establishment in Ghana if they have a fixed place of business, such as an office, factory, or warehouse, or if they have employees or agents who regularly perform business activities in Ghana.



This means that if a non-resident business advertises its products or services to Ghanaian audiences via digital platforms, it may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana if they have a permanent establishment in Ghana.



Cryptocurrency transactions: Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security. In Ghana, there is currently no specific legislation or regulation on the tax treatment of cryptocurrency transactions.



However, the Ghana Revenue Authority has stated that income generated from cryptocurrency transactions is subject to income tax under the general income tax provisions. Therefore, individuals and businesses engaging in cryptocurrency transactions in Ghana may be required to pay income tax on the income earned from those transactions.



Online streaming services: With the rise of online streaming services, such as Netflix or Spotify, many individuals in Ghana now access entertainment or music content online. The income tax implications of online streaming services depend on various factors, including the service provider's location, the user's location, and the content's nature.



In Ghana, the income tax jurisdiction rules provide that income tax is payable on income derived from Ghana, regardless of the person’s residence or nationality. This means that if a non-resident service provider provides streaming services to Ghanaian users online, they may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana on the income earned from those services.



Online gambling: Online gambling, such as sports betting or casino games, is becoming increasingly popular in Ghana. The income tax implications of online gambling depend on various factors, including the gambling operator's location, the player's location, and the game's nature.



In Ghana, the provisions on permanent establishments provide that a non-resident gambling operator may be deemed to have a permanent establishment in Ghana if they have a fixed place of business, such as an office or server, or if they have employees or agents who regularly perform business activities in Ghana.



This means that if a non-resident gambling operator offers online gambling services to Ghanaian players, they may be liable to pay income tax in Ghana if they have a permanent establishment in Ghana.



Conclusion:

In summary, electronic transactions, such as online sales, remote work, and digital advertising, significantly affect income tax in Ghana. The legal framework for income tax includes provisions on jurisdiction, source and residence rules, and permanent establishments relevant to these transactions. It is essential for businesses and individuals engaging in electronic transactions to understand these provisions and ensure compliance with the applicable tax rules.



Electronic transactions have become increasingly popular in Ghana and have significant implications for income tax. Ghana’s income tax legal framework includes provisions on jurisdiction, source and residence rules, and permanent establishments relevant to electronic transactions.



It is essential for individuals and businesses engaging in electronic transactions to understand these provisions and ensure compliance with the applicable tax rules.



Recommendations to Individuals and Companies:

Seek professional advice:



Given the complex nature of income tax and the challenges posed by electronic transactions, it is advisable to seek professional advice from tax experts or consultants to ensure compliance with the relevant tax rules.



Keep proper records:

To ensure accurate reporting of income and tax liabilities, individuals and businesses engaging in electronic transactions should keep proper records of all transactions and income earned.



Stay informed: As electronic transactions evolve, it is essential to stay informed about any new developments or changes in the income tax legal framework that may affect these transactions.



Support for tax authorities:

The Ghana Revenue Authority is responsible for ensuring compliance with the income tax legal framework. Individuals and businesses should support the Authority by fulfilling their tax obligations and providing accurate information about their income and transactions.



By following these recommendations, individuals and businesses can ensure compliance with the income tax legal framework and contribute to the country’s development through tax revenues.



Recommendations to GRA:

Embrace technology: The GRA should adopt and implement digital tax administration systems that are capable of handling the complexities of electronic transactions, such as online sales, digital advertising, and cryptocurrency transactions. By embracing technology, the GRA can streamline tax administration processes, improve compliance, and reduce the cost of tax collection.



Collaborate with other tax authorities: Electronic transactions often involve cross-border transactions, creating challenges for tax authorities. The GRA should collaborate with other regional and international tax authorities to develop standard tax policies and procedures for electronic transactions. This collaboration can help to reduce the cost of tax collection, minimise tax disputes, and increase tax revenues.



Provide guidance and education: The GRA should provide guidance and education to individuals and businesses engaged in electronic transactions to ensure compliance with the tax laws. This guidance can include information on the tax implications of electronic transactions, how to calculate and report income, and the consequences of non-compliance. By providing this guidance and education, the GRA can help to increase voluntary compliance and reduce the cost of tax collection.



Promote self-assessment: The GRA should encourage individuals and businesses engaged in electronic transactions to self-assess their tax liabilities. This approach can help reduce tax collection costs and increase voluntary compliance. To promote self-assessment, the GRA can provide online tools and resources that enable individuals and businesses to calculate and report their income and tax liabilities.



Conduct risk-based audits: The GRA should conduct risk-based audits of individuals and businesses engaged in electronic transactions to identify non-compliance and reduce the cost of tax collection. Using data analytics and other tools, the GRA can identify high-risk taxpayers and conduct targeted audits focused on specific areas of non-compliance.





Saeed Salahudeen is a Tax Law, Tax Policy and Tax Practice LLM candidate at the University of Ghana School of Law. His area of expertise is tax law, a field involving multiple disciplines such as constitutional and administrative law, economics, politics, and psychology. Saeed focuses on various aspects of tax law and policy, including comparative taxation, tax and development, and the taxation of small businesses and the shadow economy.