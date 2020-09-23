Opinions of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Columnist: Christian Service University College

Incivility has positive and significant effect

Relevant extant research works have acknowledged that it is important to investigate people’s uncivil behaviours in different culture settings to understand its nature. The need to study into the norms on how people should behave well to live cooperatively with others in communities and cultures can be dated back to history.



According to some social scientists and historians, the need for civility has become greater today than ever as human contact has increased in complications and occurrences



Dr. Banahene made this revelation in a research paper, published last month, titled “Examining Students’ Incivility Impact on Engagement: The Mediation Role of Satisfaction. In the paper, he found out that incivility exists in higher education institutions and that it has negative association with engagement, though personal affairs dimension of incivility has positive and significant effect on engagement.



Dr. Stephen Banahene revealed this in the research he conducted with, Mr. Edward Okyere (Christian Service University College(CSUC)) and Mr. Adu Agyei Mensah (Registrar Office, Accra Technical University).



Dr. Banahene is the current Vice President of Christian Service University, a Senior Lecturer and has served as Dean of Business School and Head of Department of the Marketing and Logistics and Corporate Strategy Department of the institution. He stands out as one of the longest serving faculty members at CSUC Business School.



In the research, it was discovered that dedicated students possess vitality and enthusiasm for scholarly works and cannot be distracted away. This study suggests that students view engagement with their institution as a bond that enable them gain knowledge to function well in society. So, positive psychological character such as satisfaction may be associated with engagement at higher education institutions



Reducing classroom uncivil behaviour of students, improve their engagement to academic institutions, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic era, has become very necessary if academic work in our institutions is to continue thriving and students are to achieve the primary objective of acquiring knowledge for living.



