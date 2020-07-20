Opinions of Monday, 20 July 2020

Columnist: Sharon N Alenda

In spirit, in truth

Some would say that the mission field is a place where people can get connected as it relates to their desires of togetherness, family, unity and so forth.



But one thing I would like to add is that when we really realize the amount of prayer that comes forth on the mission field; it is known as a fact and said that any man or woman who becomes a part of that missionary body with time has their needs and prayers met; at least with time. There is something about glorying in God’s presence while being a part of the call and The Greatest Commission.



The greatest love of all has been shed amongst us so that is why unity breeds strong bonds of and cords of love, hope, serenity, and godly justice.



The mission field as we know it is also a place to relax and lay down burdens as opposed to what one can do within the normal services held in a stuffy old Church House. Not to say the least, Christianity has benefited from traditional Church Services.



However the open air and the privilege of the free gospel and many yielded hands and faces ready to receive the gift of Love or (God) do give a better account of what it means to count it all joy brethren.



The missionary field is well off where God chooses to dwell these days because of the openness and the readiness of whom He finds available. So please stay encouraged!

