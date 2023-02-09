In Ghana today political power is more powerful than the supreme law

Opinions of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Columnist: KWADWO YE-LARGE(THE POLITICAL DOCTOR )

It is a common belief in many countries, including Ghana, that political power often holds more sway than the supreme law. This can result in a situation where the rule of law is not upheld and the principles of democracy and equality before the law are compromised.



When political power takes precedence over the supreme law, the foundation of democratic governance is weakened. This can lead to corruption, human rights abuses, and the erosion of the independence of the judiciary and other democratic institutions. The rule of law is essential for ensuring that everyone is treated fairly and that the government is held accountable for its actions.



To counteract this trend, it is important for citizens to actively engage in the democratic process and advocate for the protection of the rule of law. This can include participating in elections, joining advocacy groups, and speaking out against any efforts to undermine the supreme law. Additionally, the judiciary and other democratic institutions must be strengthened to ensure that they can fulfill their role as impartial arbiters of the law.



In conclusion, political power should always be subject to the supreme law and not the other way around. Maintaining the rule of law and the principles of democracy is essential for ensuring a fair and just society, and it is the responsibility of all citizens to work towards this goal.