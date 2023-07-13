In Ghana, nobody wants a coup but Akufo-Addo is inviting one

Opinions of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The majority of Ghanaians are not interested in a coup, and even though the 2024 elections haven’t taken place yet, the NPP government is unwilling to step down peacefully if the party didn’t win, despite that the Akufo-Addo's administration has been a total failure and that widespread corruption hurt all aspects of

the country's infrastructure.



The question Ghanaians are avoiding is why Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure the NPP stays in power, while Bryan Acheampong asserted the NPP will never cede power to the NDC.



Are the people of Ghana unaware that the treasonous words made by the president and Acheampong could result in a brutal coup? Why is the president behaving in such a disrespectful manner against the democratic and constitutional institutions of the nation?



Why is Akufo-Addo determined to rig the election when a similar scheme failed in Assin North? Even while most Ghanaians do not generally support military governments, I have to admit that the diabolical plans of Akufo-Addo and his failed government are inviting.



There are several reasons why coups commonly happen in African nations; if I examine Ghana's current political and economic circumstances, I can readily acknowledge that what the president is doing is one of those causes. The bulk of African politicians, including Akufo-Addo, show no interest in addressing the

concerns of the population and instead use democracy as a pretext to commit serious crimes that harm the people.



Any unsuccessful or sensible government that loses an election must leave office because the people want a change. John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, despite his achievements and booming economy, encountered this problem in 2016 and left office peacefully and without incident.



However, with the present administration in place, everything is different. The NPP administration, led by Akufo-Addo, has ruined every business in the country and the economy, yet they don’t want to leave.



All of the nation's infrastructures, including exports and imports at the ports, domestic investments, and foreign investments, have been destroyed by pervasive corruption, incompetence, embezzlement, crime, and laziness, but this failed government has made it clear to Ghanaians that it is not willing to cede power.



In addition to Bryan Acheampong, another NPP leader, Akufo Addo has stated on two occasions that he will do everything in his ability to ensure that the NPP wins the elections in 2024.



This is a treasonous statement that the president should be brought before the law in any nation with an effective judicial system, but because the Supreme Court's handpicked judges serve the president's interests rather than those of Ghanaians, all crimes perpetrated by this government go unpunished.



The country is calm even though the president has been exposed to both illicit mining and the gold trade but during the era of Mahama, Ghanaians were calling for his head on a silver platter.



No other Ghanaian leader has mistreated his subjects with greater cruelty than Akufo Addo, yet everyone is silent, including pastors, church leaders, and the Christian Council. The president believes he is untouchable and has the keys to both life and death, so he doesn't care what he does or says. These are some of the factors that frequently lead to violent coups in Africa. In all of his actions, whether they are good or negative, Akufo-Addo has never demonstrated wisdom and consideration.



When the funds to construct a new hospital are not yet available, which leader in his right mind would demolish an entire hospital building that served the community? Akufo Addo continues to devastate Ghana and make life tough for ordinary citizens while getting away with every crime he does. Despite all

that Mahama has accomplished, his enemies came up against him when Ghana was better under him, however; Ghanaians cannot experience this under the despot Akufo-Addo.



Many social media skeptics claim that Akufo-Addo is lucky since he has performed worse than any other leader in Ghana but still enjoys freedom and impunity. I wouldn't describe that as being lucky; the man has been protected. He is a despotic tyrant who many Ghanaians fear, and more importantly, because he

is supported by criminals who hold high office in the nation, who contribute to the suffering occurring there and receive funding from the state coffers.



When a president declares that he would use whatever means at his disposal to keep his party in power, it reflects failure and fear. As a result, Ghanaians weren't shocked when Bryan Acheampong said the same treacherous thing. “Kill me if Mahama wins the 2024 elections, claimed Kwabena Owusu Adjei, who identified himself as a 'man of God'.



A true man of God would not make such a stupid statement. Frankly speaking, this foolish and senseless man has nothing to do with God. Since people like Kwabena Owusu Adjei falsely claim to be a man of God, Christianity is gradually

decreasing in Ghana, there will be a time that churches will be almost completely deserted since it is pointless to serve God in a country named Ghana.



Why would a man of God say something like that? It is because he receives money from Akufo-Addo and he is aware that if Mahama wins, he won't get it any

longer. Sadly, Mahama will prevail; but, Ghanaians won't assassinate him; instead, his guilty conscience will do the job or even commit suicide.



The call to remove IGP Dampare from his position because he will not permit the NPP to rig the elections in 2024 disturbs me more than any of the other audio recordings that have been leaked regarding this government's evil agenda. What is wrong with the police chief's mind who made that recording? Does he

understand the repercussions of his actions? Does he realize that his actions could result in a bloody coup in Ghana, which the people of Ghana do not want?



My fellow Ghanaians, in the words of Emperor Haile Selassie, “Until the color of a man's skin is no more significant than the color of his eyes" and tribalism will continue to destroy and split the country. There has been enough damage done to our magnificent country and its people by Akufo-Addo, NPP politicians, a

few pastors, and dishonest police officers. The fact that Ghana is a peaceful nation does not justify Akufo-Addo's continued disdain for the populace and abuse of power. I can assure Ghanaians that the NPP will enter the opposition whether or not there is a coup in Ghana.