Improving women's participation in 2023 District Level Elections: The role of media

Opinions of Monday, 23 October 2023

Columnist: Jeorge Wilson Kingson

As the nation gears up for yet another Local Assembly Elections in December, the time has come for us again to think about how we can improve women's participation. All stakeholders have significant roles to play to ensure active women participation, but in this write up I want to put a special focus on the role of the media.



First and foremost, let us acknowledge the significance of women's participation in the political process. Gender equality and women's empowerment are fundamental principles that underpin a thriving democracy. When women are included and their voices are heard, we witness more balanced decision-making, improved governance, and a greater focus on issues that matter to women and families.



Unfortunately, despite progress in recent years, women's representation in Ghana's political landscape remains inadequate. We must address the systemic barriers that impede women's full participation, and the media can play a pivotal role in this regard.



The media holds immense power to shape public opinion, influence discourse, and set the agenda for political discussions. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us, as media professionals, to ensure that women's voices are not only heard but amplified. Here are some key ways we can accomplish this:



Firstly, we must prioritize gender-sensitive reporting. Media organizations should adopt guidelines and codes of conduct that promote fair and balanced coverage of women candidates. This includes avoiding gender stereotypes, highlighting women's achievements and qualifications, and providing equal coverage to both male and female candidates.



Secondly, we must strive for greater representation of women in newsrooms and decision-making positions. By fostering a more diverse and inclusive media environment, we can ensure that women's perspectives are adequately represented in the political discourse.



This includes promoting gender equality in employment, providing training and mentoring opportunities for women journalists, and creating platforms for women to share their stories and experiences.



Thirdly, we should encourage media outlets to collaborate with civil society organizations, women's groups, and grassroots movements to raise awareness about the importance of women's political participation. By forming partnerships, we can engage in targeted campaigns that challenge gender norms, debunk myths, and inspire women to step forward as candidates or active participants in the electoral process.



Additionally, the media should take advantage of digital platforms and social media to engage with a wider audience. These platforms provide unique opportunities to amplify women's voices, share success stories, and mobilize support. We must ensure that women candidates have a strong online presence and are not subjected to online harassment or abuse.



We must also hold political parties accountable for promoting gender equality within their ranks. The media can play a watchdog role by scrutinizing party manifestos, highlighting commitments to gender equality, and monitoring the implementation of affirmative action policies. By shining a light on parties that fail to prioritize women's participation, we can apply pressure for change.



In addition to the above mentioned points, here are some additional ways that I think the media can promote gender equality in politics:



1. Promote positive role models: The media can highlight and celebrate the achievements of women leaders, politicians, and activists. By showcasing successful women in politics, the media can inspire and encourage other women to participate in the political arena.

2. Provide comprehensive coverage: The media should provide comprehensive coverage of women candidates, their policy positions, and their campaign activities. This includes giving equal airtime and space to women candidates in political debates, interviews, and feature stories. By doing so, the media can ensure that voters have access to balanced information when making their political decisions.



3. Challenge gender bias: Media outlets should actively challenge and address gender bias in their reporting. This involves questioning traditional gender roles and stereotypes, both in their content and in the composition of their newsrooms. By consciously avoiding gender bias, the media can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable political discourse.



4. Engage with women's issues: The media should prioritize coverage of women's issues and perspectives within the political landscape. This includes addressing topics such as gender-based violence, reproductive rights, economic empowerment, and women's access to education and healthcare. By giving voice to these important issues, the media can influence public opinion and drive positive change.



5. Encourage women's political education and participation: The media can play a vital role in educating women about political processes, procedures, and opportunities. By providing information on how to engage in politics, run for office, or get involved in advocacy, the media can empower women to participate more actively in the political sphere.



6. Foster dialogue and debate: The media should create platforms for open and inclusive dialogue on gender equality in politics. This can involve organizing panel discussions, talk shows, and town hall meetings that bring together diverse voices and perspectives. By facilitating these discussions, the media can raise awareness, challenge stereotypes, and promote understanding.



7. Collaborate with women's organizations: Media outlets can collaborate with women's organizations, NGOs, and advocacy groups to amplify their voices and support their initiatives. By partnering with these organizations, the media can raise awareness about gender equality issues, share resources, and promote joint campaigns and events.

8. Hold political leaders accountable: The media should hold political leaders accountable for their commitments to gender equality. This includes monitoring their actions, policies, and decisions related to women's rights and representation. By reporting on progress or lack thereof, the media can apply pressure on politicians to fulfill their promises and take concrete steps towards gender equality.



By implementing these strategies, the media can contribute significantly to promoting gender equality in politics. It is through collective efforts that we can create a more inclusive and representative political landscape for women.



Improving women's participation in the 2023 District Level Elections is a multifaceted task that requires the commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders. As members of the media, we have a responsibility to use our platforms to promote gender equality, challenge stereotypes, and empower women to actively engage in the political process.



Let us seize this opportunity to harness the power of the media and pave the way for a more inclusive and representative democracy. Together, we can create an environment where women's voices are not only heard but valued, and where their contributions shape the future of our nation.