Improving the Dromankese main road

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Columnist: Joseph Kwasi Mensah

The failure of the NPP government to attend to the Nkoranza North major road network vividly highlights the heightened risks faced by those dependent on these crucial transportation routes.



Despite continuous appeals and sincere concerns voiced in Parliament, the government's neglect to address the dire state of these roads has only exacerbated the dangers encountered by users.



The urgency of the situation became unmistakably clear when the community of Dromankese raised alarms about specific hazardous sections along the Dromankese to Busunya road.



In response to these urgent calls for action, I took personal responsibility for the situation. By mobilizing resources and coordinating the deployment of a grader, I endeavored to fix and reshape the perilous segments of the road. Importantly, I funded this initiative myself to ensure immediate and efficient rectification.



At the core of my dedication lies an unwavering commitment to meeting the needs and safeguarding the well-being of my constituents, irrespective of governmental indifference. In light of the neglect from official channels, my proactive approach aimed to bridge the gap left by administrative inaction. Using personal resources to address pressing issues, I aimed to demonstrate a firm commitment to serving the community's best interests, particularly when official entities fail in their mandated duties.



The predicament facing the Nkoranza North major road network underscores a systemic failure in fulfilling obligations to citizens. The lack of timely intervention by government authorities not only jeopardizes lives but also disrupts essential transport services vital for local economies. My relentless advocacy and immediate action underscored my determination to protect the safety and well-being of those relying on these neglected routes.



Looking ahead, my commitment remains unwavering in advocating for the resolution of infrastructure deficiencies. I will persist in championing the necessary measures to prevent further endangerment of citizens' lives due to neglected road networks. My pledge stands firm: to serve as a responsive, proactive representative, ensuring that the voices of my constituents spur tangible actions, especially in the face of governmental inertia and disregard for critical communal needs.