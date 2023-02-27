Importance of networking among friends

Opinions of Monday, 27 February 2023

Columnist: Kordson Kwasi Ayrakwa

Networking is defined as the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts. It also involves the skills of networking, bargaining and negotiating.



Indeed, science has proven that the most successful people are often those who rely heavily on the power of networking and its tremendous benefits. One would thus argue that, ultimately, pursuing opportunities to connect with others or professionals with varying interests and perspectives is critical to our own career growth and development.



Nonetheless, networking can be challenging, difficult, exhausting, complicated, laborious, and time-consuming, and at the end of a hard-working day, it might be the last thing anybody would want to do.



Thus, while sitting in the office and wondering whether to participate in a networking event you have marked on your calendar or day programs must take a lot of courage to fulfill or see through or make it happen. However, 'it is important to muster the energy and the motivation to power through and channel the confidence to attend these wonderful events to make authentic, important and great connections' - Caroline Forsey.



Many scholars like Susan RoAne, Steve Jobs, Alan Collins, Michele Jennae, Caroline Forsey, and others have over the years examined the subject and have suggested several definitions or meaning to it.





According to Keith Ferrazzi, 'the currency of real networking is not greed but generosity.' While, Herminia Ibarra argues that, 'networking is a lot like nutrition and fitness: we know what to do, the hard part is making it a top priority.'



On the other hand, Diane Helbig is of the view that, 'networking is an investment in your business. It takes time and when done correctly can yield great results for years to come.'



Similarly, Bob Burg postulates that, 'the successful networkers I know, the ones receiving tons of referrals and feeling truly happy about themselves, continually put the other person's needs ahead of their own.'



Steve Jobs the ultimate networker believed that, 'about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.

Along similar lines, Porter Gale, points out that, 'your network is your net worth.'



Zig Ziglar indicates that, 'you can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want'.



Interestingly, according to Harvey Mackay 'my golden rule of Networking is simple: Don't keep scores," while Brene Brown says, " courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.'



Roland Burt, contributing his views to the subject of networking, indicates that, 'instead of better glasses, your network gives you better eyes.'



According to Christine Comaford-Lynch, 'networking is marketing. Marketing yourself, your uniqueness, what you stand for.'





However, Michele Jennae, the author of 'The Connect Worker', expresses the view that " networking is not about just connecting people. It's about connecting people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities.



Alan Collins also examines the concept of networking and holds the view that 'pulling a good network together takes effort, sincerity, and time.'



For Susan RoAne, 'Networking is an enrichment program, not an entitlement program.'



But perhaps an equally interesting observation about networking is that 'the single greatest 'people skill' is a highly developed and authentic interest in the other person' - Bob Burg.



Importantly, as Steve Jobs once said, 'Technology is nothing. What’s important is that you have faith in people, that they’re basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they’ll do wonderful things with them.'



And Meredith Mahoney argues that, "Know where you want to go and make sure the right people know about it." While, Michelle Obama - the former First Lady of the United States points out that, "success isn't about how much money you make; it's about the difference you make in people's lives.



On my own personal note, I have seen the benefits of networking. In my recent visit to Ghana for the funeral and burial of my mother, I saw how on the first hand, networking with friends (Labone Secondary School mates, Forces Primary School classmates, Bishop Herman College old boys, KNUST mates and University of Ghana - grad school mates, etc,) provided me and my family the needed resources and the organization to undertake such a herculean task.



Secondly, I have seen how, through networking with friends , my Biheco year group, 1985 and 1987, old boys were able to put resources together to build 2 new bore holes for the school completed in November 2022.



I am of the strong and firm belief that, when people come together for a common purpose, great things are bound to happen.



It is on this very note that I urge everyone to network with their friends and mates of their various schools for development projects and programs. This will help uplift the image of our schools, provide the urgent support that is needed, and our contribution to championing a positive development of the human spirit. And perhaps, networking above all provides the bedrock and the synergy for connecting people with people, people with ideas, and people with immeasurable opportunities and the wonderful future that unfolds.