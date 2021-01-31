Opinions of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Columnist: Amy – Ann Otoo

Imagine a world where teachers are replaced with computers.

Amy–Ann Otoo is a Year 6 pupil of North Hills International

Computers are machines that have been programmed by individuals. People operate it to fit their demands. The world of computing stretches from robots, laptops, phones, tablets and iPad.



These gadgets have been programmed to respond to one’s request but imagine a world where teachers are replaced with computers.



In a fast-changing world where school managers are obsessed about reducing cost of service being provided to maximize profit, a world where there are more questions than answers yet humans have become so intolerable to errors. Computers have become the undeniable future.



Computers have no emotions, it can ever be angry or punish me like a teacher would do. Computers have improved transportation, health care delivery, banking, and of course education but to replace teachers with computers is a reality I can’t just imagine.



In my school, North Hills International School, teachers teach, train and mentor. However, computers would be able to teach and train but I am afraid computers cannot mentor a pupil. Teachers as humans can execute tasks that computers will not be able to accomplish.



As a girl developing into my adolescent age, I will choose a teacher who would be available always to even mentor me than an option of a computer that will teach and train me on a Cambridge curriculum.



The world maybe moving in a fast-changing digital age but our human factor cannot be replace with computers especially with teachers.



