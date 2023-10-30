Illegal mining in Ghana: The devastating destruction for gold

Opinions of Monday, 30 October 2023

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

Ghana, known as the “Gold Coast,” has a long history of gold mining. However, the lure of quick profits has led to a surge in illegal mining activities, wreaking havoc on the environment, communities, and the economy. This article delves into the destructive consequences of illegal mining for gold in Ghana and highlights the urgent need for action.



Environmental destruction: Illegal gold mining in Ghana has left a trail of environmental devastation. Miners employ crude techniques such as open-pit mining and the use of toxic chemicals like mercury, which contaminate water bodies, soil, and air. The resulting pollution affects aquatic life, destroys farmland, and poses significant health risks to both miners and nearby communities. Additionally, rampant deforestation occurs as miners clear vast areas of land, exacerbating the loss of biodiversity and contributing to climate change.



Social and human rights issues: The impact of illegal mining extends beyond the environment. Indigenous communities and vulnerable populations are often forced off their lands, leading to social displacement and the violation of human rights. The prevalence of child labor in these operations is also a grave concern, as children are subjected to hazardous working conditions, denied education, and robbed of their childhood.



Moreover, the influx of illegal miners into communities fosters an increase in crime rates, drug abuse, and prostitution, further destabilizing the social fabric.



Economic consequences: Illegal mining in Ghana not only undermines the formal mining sector but also hampers economic development. The lack of adherence to regulations means that these miners avoid paying taxes, royalties, and other fees, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government and local communities. This hinders the provision of essential services, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor.



Combating illegal mining: Ghanaian authorities have recognized the urgent need to tackle illegal mining. The government has implemented various measures, including the establishment of task forces, the deployment of security personnel to affected areas, and the introduction of stricter regulations.



Efforts are also being made to promote responsible mining practices and provide alternative livelihoods for affected communities. International organizations and civil society groups are partnering with the government to raise awareness, enhance law enforcement, and support sustainable mining initiatives.



Consumer awareness and responsible sourcing: Consumers play a crucial role in combating illegal mining. By demanding transparency and supporting responsible sourcing, individuals can contribute to the reduction of illegal gold in the market. Choosing to buy from certified and ethical sources ensures that one’s purchasing power supports sustainable mining practices that prioritize environmental protection, community well-being, and adherence to labor standards.



In conclusion, the illegal mining of gold in Ghana has devastating consequences for the environment, communities, and the economy. The destruction caused by this illicit practice demands urgent action from all stakeholders involved, including governments, mining companies, consumers, and civil society. By working together, we can combat illegal mining, promote responsible practices, and safeguard the future of Ghana’s gold industry.