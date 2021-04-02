If Ghana gets another president like Nana Akufo-Addo again, Ghanaians will perish

Opinions of Friday, 2 April 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Do Ghanaians really want developments in the country? Why do I have to ask such a question if every country in the world depends on developments to run a successful government?



I find it very necessary to ask this question because what I see in Ghana is, many Ghanaians care about where their president comes from than developments in the country.



With the kind of resources Ghana has, the country shouldn’t have experienced such a high rate of employment, poor medical facilities, roads, and a hopeless economy.



You don't need to be a political analyst to know that tribalism and nepotism play roles in Ghana politics. In this case, no matter how efficient a Ghanaian leader could be many will still hate him because he is from the North, South, or West.



Many Ghanaians will agree with me that despite the corruption scandals that hit Mahama’s administration, leading to the NPP’s victory, he is not only an intelligent president but industrious and efficient than Akufo-Addo.



What John Mahama has achieved in Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hasn't done even one-tenth of it, yet from 2016 till now Ghanaians keep insulting Mahama even though he performed better than the current Ghanaian leader by far.



Akyem people are happy because Nana Akufo-Addo is the president of Ghana but I'm sorry Akyem folks this our president is rapidly collapsing our country, increasing armed robbers, and deteriorating the economy because he is not efficient. He simply doesn't know how to create jobs.



Moreover, we shouldn’t forget that Nana Akufo-Addo, the president that four years ago declared war against corruption has been hit by numerous corruption scandals himself.



The fact that many Ghanaians hate John Mahama because he is not an 'Akyem,' many are aiding, abetting, and supporting, the corrupt government of Akufo-Addo. How intelligent are people?



Mahama did very well in his time and left many projects including schools and hospitals uncompleted, yet when Akufo-Addo came to power, he left all those projects even though they are for Ghana, not for Mahama or the NDC.



Let us put hypocrisy and hate away, so if you are truly a sincere person, among the two leaders which one is efficient?



If Akufo-Addo is an effective leader, he would have continued those projects. When his relative, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta was sick, he left Ghana to seek medical attention in the United States of America.



Ken Ofori Atta should have sought his medical attention in Ghana because he is not better than any Ghanaian. He went to America for treatment because he sees Nana Akufo-Addo as an inefficient leader and the hospitals are death traps.



If the Democrats in the United States of America leave uncompleted projects because they were started by the Republicans, Ken Ofori Atta wouldn’t have left the shores of Ghana for medical treatment.



Hate, tribalism, and nepotism, don’t develop a country, it's hard work, efficiency, and dedication.



Those throwing insults at Mahama and supporting the poor governance of Nana Akufo-Addo because he is an ‘Akyem,’ will surely have a taste of his bad government. Many Ghanaians don't think and, therefore, not aware of the doom this country is heading.



If Ghana develops, it’s for all Ghanaians and if the country goes down on its knees because of corruption and inefficiency it will affect everyone too.



It is very likely that Nana Akufo-Addo, not only corrupt and inefficient but the worst president in Ghana’s political history.



If in the next eight or twelve years, Ghana is ruled by the kind of a leader as Nana Akufo-Addo, everything will cease to function both politically and economically in the country.



The NPP hasn't any job creation plans for the suffering masses because they don’t know how to create a job despite all the treasures in the country. They are only experts in taking loans and corruption.



They can't build but destroy, how many financial institutions collapsed under the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo?



Frankly speaking, tribalism and nepotism are underdeveloping Ghana because the NPP government has incurred large amounts of debts that will take Ghana decades to pay off or never.



Until the hypocrisy, hate, and jealousy in Ghanaian politics are eliminated, despite all richness embedded in our soil, the economy of the country will be hopeless beyond recovery.