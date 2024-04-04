I stand on the broad shoulders of the late Rawlings and Hon. Bagbin: Mahama was abysmal!

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: Kwaku Badu

We cannot stand accused of harbouring innate and risible proclivity for asserting somewhat passionately that there are not many patriotic Ghanaians who will shrill and thrill over the return of Ex-President Mahama, with the exception of the diehard supporters who probably laid hands on humongous chunks of the national cake, ostensibly, distributed unfairly by the former president.



It is, however, quite obvious that the Mahama’s praise-singing bandwagon never experienced the harsh socio-economic standards of living their ‘redeemer’ Mahama wilfully brought upon the nation in the absence of the globally diffused coronavirus and Ukraine/Russia protracted conflict. So what do you expect? They will inexorably clamour for the return of the spoon that overfed them.



If you may remember, during the NDC’s 2020 flagbearership contest, the other potential presidential aspirants emitted vehemently and inexorably that former President Mahama was the main reason why NDC lost the 2016 election.



Unsurprisingly, a multitude of concerned supporters within the NDC were in solidarity with the other aspiring flagbearers.



The aggrieved supporters uncompromisingly ventilated their illimitable indignations over the comeback of former President Mahama.



Bizarrely, while the sceptics were insisting that Mahama was not up to the task during his tenure in office and must therefore be replaced with a much more capable flagbearer, the Mahama loyalists were moving heaven and earth to have him back as the party’s next presidential candidate.



To be quite honest, some of us struggled to get our heads around as to how and why anyone with reflective thinking prowess could aim accusing fingers at the critics for insisting that Mahama kept his eyes off the prize and therefore didn’t warrant another chance at the presidency.



Much as former President Mahama commands some respect among the NDC foot soldiers and a section of ordinary Ghanaians, the sceptics could not be far from right for being doubtful over Mahama’s future electoral chances.



Given the circumstances, it came as no surprise to some of us at all when a group of organisers within the opposition NDC urged the National Executives of the party to allow Honourable Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to go unopposed in the party’s 2020 flagbearership contest (See: Alban Bagbin must go unopposed – NDC organisers; ghananewsagency.org/ghanaweb.com, 12/03/2018).



“So many people in the party feel Hon. Bagbin is the best person to lead us into 2020 and the reasons are pretty clear: he is the exact contrast to former President John Mahama in the matter of marketability and yet retains the Northern extraction that will satisfy the need to have a Northerner complete an eight-year mandate.”



Back then, the spokesperson for the group insisted forcefully that since corruption was going to be a key campaign theme in 2020, and the fact that former President Mahama's administration had issues with corruption, Ghanaian voters would be forced to reject him if he was to be elected as the flagbearer.



In fact, it was not only the aggrieved NDC organisers who expressed grave concerns about the corruption in the erstwhile Mahama administration.



The NDC founder and the former president of Ghana, JJ Rawlings of blessed memory audaciously came out and disclosed that the corruption in the Mahama administration was so pervasive to the extent that a former NDC minister licentiously bought two luxurious mansions worth a staggering $3 million from an estate agent in Accra shortly after the Mahama’s government exited power (see: ‘NDC minister grabs two mansions’; dailyguidenetwork.com, 12/06/2018).



The founder of the NDC, the late President Rawlings, further disclosed that Akufo-Addo, unfortunately, inherited national corruption at its worst from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration, led by former President John Dramani Mahama(see: Akufo-Addo inherited ‘corruption at its worst’-Rawlings; ghanaweb.com, 2/11/2017).



Besides, prior to the NDC’s 2020 flagbearership contest, the Honourable Bagbin, the then MP for Nadoli Kaleo and a contestant in the NDC’s presidential race attributed the humiliating defeat of Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general elections to bad governance (See: ‘Mahama's boys bought V8, built mansions in 4 years – Bagbin; myjoyonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 19/08/2018).



Mr Bagbin was reported to have quizzed somewhat dejectedly: “Don’t tell me that the boys that suddenly came closer to the president within four years can build mansions and buy land cruisers and you say there are no resources, where are they getting the money, their salaries?”



To be quite honest, some of us are struggling to get our heads around how and why any real patriot would seek the return of someone who disastrously collapsed the country’s economy to the detriment of the poor and the disadvantaged Ghanaians in the absence of ecumenically diffused economic crisis.



So the Mahama loyalists would want us to believe that every single Ghanaian was oblivious to the happenings in the country prior to the 2016 general elections?



The fact of the matter is that the diehard NDC supporters were living in denial about the harsh economic conditions prior to the 2016 general elections.



Back then, the vast majority of Ghanaians struggled to make a living or eke out an income.



The dreadful errors in decision-making, the incompetence and the unbridled corruption culminated in untold economic hardships.



In fact, one cannot help but agree with those who insist that former President Mahama lacks effective leadership skills.



The sceptics would argue that it was due to former President Mahama’s poor leadership qualities that a GHC9.5 billion debt in 2009 rocketed to an incredible GHC122.4 billion with little to show for it.



Besides, critics have maintained that former President Mahama’s dreadful errors in decision-making accounted for Ghana’s economic downslide between 2012 and 2016.



Ex-President Mahama’s decision-making came under sharp scrutiny when he abysmally dragged an economic growth of around 14% in 2011 to a nauseating 3.4% as of December 2016.