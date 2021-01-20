Opinions of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

I revere Opambour for his accuracy

Despite his jovial and comic traits, the man has been accurate with some predictions

Where were most of these other Prophets during COVID-19, suddenly all those who went into hiding have all found their voices and spiritual gifts!



Sometimes people don’t get why I revere Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom well known as Opambour, but the truth is when it comes to spiritism, I just mostly like to consider Exceptionality over Mediocrity.



In fact, despite his jovial and comic traits, the man has been accurate with almost 99.9% of his predictions and prophecies ranging from politics to health to sports to spiritism to others. In fact, 90% of what he said might reduce the electoral chances of NPP in 2020 elections all came to pass while others were assuring false hope.



The aforementioned about his political antics and gymnastics is not the basis for my mention and acknowledgement of him anyway, but rather, his exact predictions with regards to the COVID-19; the disease that shook the very foundation of the Church and Men of God, and served as a litmus test for the separation of the Men of God in Ghana and around the world.



When about 99.9% of the Prophets, Pastors, Evangelists and Men of God had gone into hiding while the Church began its journey into collapsing, he stood tall for GOD and Church, but against COVID-19, and worked hard, and brought forth spiritual antidotes that have currently been the remedy of the Country from the COVID-19.



Every prophecy of his about how the Country can be saved from COVID-19 such as opening up the country and rather practising the safety COVID-19 protocols, Opening up the Church for its full operations, proposal of a potion as a remedy, and others all came to pass and worked satisfactorily to the astonishment of the many. Actually, despite 99.9% of what he said had no scientific basis and made no scientific sense, his prophesies, predictions and suggestions rather worked for the good of the country after they were followed.



Accuracy over ranting and Inner Value over Face Value, I carefully observed how the many Prophets consistently extolled by society had 99.9% of their predictions and preaching completely wrong about the virus. I carefully observed how most panicked profusely and ran into hiding after the virus poked its nose. I observed the few brave and men of accuracy, and Opambour was one of such few across the World, this, as a result, goes on to educate that humanity should always consider inner value over face value with regards to every conclusion.



Hhhmm, may God be praised always