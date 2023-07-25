I get sick when they refer to President Akufo-Addo as a 'Clearing Agent'

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Columnist: Gideon Aboagye

History is more than the path left by the past; it influences the present, and can shape the future. I go into the minds of the likes of Miles who advocate strongly for the need to be respected, even when we disagree.



Former Presidents, Kuffuor, Atta-Mills and Mahama were called names just

to spite them. And now it is Akufo-Addo’s turn to receive his share of the incessant disrespect Ghanaians show their leaders. Some Ghanaians, I must say.



The media conversations over the years have not been for once any disciplined individual would be proud of. The president’s name has been dragged into the mud too many times, as was Mahama’s. Referring to a whole president as “the incompetent one” smacked of arrant disrespect and spiting! It was wrong yesterday, it can’t be right today!



I refer you to the former minister of Sanitation’s one-million-dollar saga. The ‘clearing agent’ tag had gone to sleep but Cecilia Dapaah caused it to awaken in trance. From people who cannot feed themselves to pedophiles, all sorts of people have called the president ‘Clearing Agent’.



Sickening! I saw one commentary on Facebook when the president’s response to the

minister’s letter suggested that “in due course, her integrity, while she was in office, would be established”. The social media commentator felt that that line in the president’s response confirmed that she had been ‘cleared’.



But how can one interpret this statement from the president to mean clearance! Jaundiced understanding of the queen’s language! ‘…’will be established’ is either way.



In a democratic society, it is imperative that we maintain respect for our leaders and engage in constructive criticism when necessary. However, when such criticism descends into derogatory name-calling and disrespectful labeling, it not only undermines the values of democracy but also hampers any meaningful discourse on important national issues.



In recent times, the term 'Clearing Agent' has been used to describe President Akufo-Addo, and it is both concerning and disheartening to witness the degradation of public discourse through such language. It is essential to elevate the quality of political discussions in our society.



Civilized discourse lies at the core of democratic societies. When discussing the actions and decisions of political leaders, it is crucial to do so with respect and consideration. As citizens, we may have disagreements with our elected officials, and it is our right to express our concerns.



However, resorting to derogatory labels only serves to tarnish the integrity of the discourse and discredits any valid criticisms we may have. Is it not bad to say that a former president is king of Nkomfem?



Referring to the president as a 'Clearing Agent' oversimplifies the complexities of governance and the decision-making processes involved. Running a country involves a multitude of factors, including economic considerations, international relations, and the welfare of citizens.



Reducing the actions of a president to a single derogatory label ignores the nuance and intricacies of policymaking.



Using derogatory labels in public discourse not only fosters a toxic political environment but also discourages open dialogue. When individuals resort to name-calling, it becomes challenging to engage in meaningful discussions and find common ground on issues that affect the nation.



Constructive criticism should be encouraged, but it should be backed by evidence and respect for the individual holding the position. For a democracy to thrive, citizens must engage in constructive criticism and hold their leaders accountable.



In fact, I prefer critiquing to criticizing. The former means dissecting an issue and preferring alternatives. Criticizing is always negative in its sense. We only criticize to condemn but we critique to assess. This involves maintaining a level of decorum and avoiding derogatory language when discussing political figures.



By focusing on the policies, decisions, and actions of elected officials, we can foster an environment that encourages constructive debate and promotes

positive change.



Respectful dialogue and constructive criticism are essential pillars of any thriving democracy. While it is natural to hold differing opinions and concerns about our political leaders, it is crucial to express these views in a manner that promotes healthy debate and maintains the dignity of public discourse.



Labeling President Akufo-Addo or any other political figure with derogatory

terms like 'Clearing Agent' “Ogdwan fun”, “Ecominy” only weakens our collective ability to address pertinent issues and work towards a better future for our nation.



Let us elevate the quality of our political discussions and engage in respectful dialogue that fosters positive change and progress for Ghana.



Let us also know that you will be measured with the same tape or painted with the same brush. If you were calling other presidents names when you were in opposition, brace yourself up. You will be called names as well, when you are in power.