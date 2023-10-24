I don't suffer fools gladly: The journey of a first-generation lawyer

Opinions of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Columnist: Sandra Frimpong ESQ (Maame Broni)

I joined the Ministry of Communications some time before gaining admission to pursue my LLB at Central University. This situation required me to establish myself, which, in turn, hindered my active participation in class.



Consequently, my Level 200 grades were marred by numerous Bs and Cs until the onset of COVID-19, which unexpectedly provided me with ample free time for concentrated studying. It was during this period that I encountered Christian Kpatsi, ESQ, a remarkable individual who possessed a rare gift for simplifying the intricacies of the law. Consequently, I witnessed a significant improvement in my grades during Level 300, culminating in achieving straight As in both semesters of Level 400.



As the entrance exam drew near, I realized I needed a break from work to adequately prepare. When I shared my plan with Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, her response remains etched in my memory.



"I don't suffer fools gladly. If you don't succeed, don't return to the office. Take a break and study," were her words of advice.



Out of sheer determination, I relocated to a University of Ghana hostel to focus on my studies, and I passed the exam on my first attempt, as I was not prepared for a second or third "world war."



Entering law school, I knew failure was not an option, and I was resolute in my commitment. On my mother's side of the family, I am the first woman to attend university (countless now) and the first lawyer, making it crucial for me not to let down my family, future generations, or my minister. After passing all six subjects in my Part 1 exam, I was only one step away from donning the wig and gown.



Ghana School of Law drew me closer to God, highlighting that more than intelligence was required to succeed in the legal field.



In Part 1, some brightest students were repeated, whereas truants and less serious students, like myself, passed with flying colours. Part 2 transformed into both a physical and spiritual battle, and my devotion to prayer deepened significantly.



I established a rigorous study schedule, commencing my preparations two months before the exam since I was on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone and couldn't afford to falter.



Preferring solitary study, I invested most of my time on independent learning.

The support from Christian Kpatsi, ESQ, and Nana Kwaku Boadu-Boadu, ESQ, was invaluable, as they never hesitated to assist me, even during unconventional hours. Dr. Maurice Jennifred, a classmate, provided assistance with conveyancing in Part 2 and legal accountancy in Part 1.



Remarkably, my minister never raised objections despite my occasional absence from formal responsibilities, understanding the demands of my legal studies.

Her advice served as a constant source of inspiration, driving me towards success.

I am resolute in my determination not to be a failure.



I proudly declare myself a FIRST-GENERATION LAWYER.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the opportunity to work alongside her, which has greatly contributed to my personal development. I owe my present self to her.



However, I kindly request that you address me with "PLEASE" and add "ESQ" to my name during future interactions. (She may be rolling her eyes, as is her custom, but I have earned it.)