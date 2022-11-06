Humanity before politics - Derrick Evans speaks

Opinions of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Columnist: Derrick Evans

Derrick David Evans, a (United Kingdom) based Philanthropist and social media influencer, raises his concern about Politics in Ghana and how it has become a medium that people are either using, to enrich themselves financially or divided the country.



“Either NPP or NDC, Ghana is one, and the earlier we understand this, the better for us and our generations to come”. Says Derrick Evans.



The important factor here is to understand that as citizens, we vote to hand over the affairs of the country into the hands of the right Government or political party and not because we love any of the Political groups, yet, a party may be loved based on how our beloved country Ghana, progresses when we allow them to be in power.



“The differences between Political parties are not deferences between the citizens or people of Ghana” - Derrick Evans says.



Take a look at the countries respected, like the United States Of America, The United Kingdom, and others, the leader appointed are already aware that they are sworn in because of the progress of the country and not the progress of their Bank Accounts and this is why you will barely hear the president of any of these above-mentioned countries building hotels in Dubai after they are sworn in.



“Mr. President, YOU ARE A WATCHMAN or just an OVERSEER and in other words, a CARETAKER” - Derrick Evans says.



You are paid for being a caretaker, and the name President is just a title just like the name Pastor, Prophet, Chief, or any other famous name.



Why should Ghana be in a state of suffering when UAE DUBAI, was in 1990, a desert?



Ghana, a country that got independence in 1957, but was still a country before then, when UAE Dubai did not exist now has its citizens doing all sorts of jobs to survive in Dubai, with minimum salary and bad living conditions.



This is Ghana in the 1950s



We claim we have gold, and we have minerals, but a country without gold becomes a Gold Souk (Gold Market), and that’s where we travel to purchase our Wedding rings and important ornaments at very very expensive prices.



VOTING BY TRIBE OR ETHNICITY



One of the funniest jokes about some Ghanaians is voting for a president because he’s a Ewe and so am I, or he’s a Fante, a Ga, or a Muslim and so am I.



I ONCE RECALLED A MARKET WOMAN SAY, SHE WOULD HAVE VOTED FOR THE LATE PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (May his soul Rest In Peace) BECAUSE HE IS VERY HANDSOME.



This is why is it important to put in measures that will educate even the less intellectual on what politics is all about and how it is not about them as individuals but the county as our mother.



Let us love Ghana more than these political parties, let us love Ghana enough to want her in the right governmental hands and stop the political hatred.



Where one president stops, let the other sworn into power continue for the betterment of Ghana.



After all, there’s no place like home. LONG LIVE GHANA, LONG LIVE GHANA