How to develop your employees as social media brand ambassadors

Opinions of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Columnist: Gladstone Atuwo

It is common knowledge that unhappy employees evoke unhappy customers. So before offering any customer-centric strategy, an employer needs to first develop an employee-centric strategic priority.



Are you aware that the brand messages of any company can comparatively spread 6 times further when shared by its employees than its corporate media outlets?



Well, according to IBM, when a lead is generated via Employee Social Selling engagement, that lead is 7 times more probably to close versus the other lead gen tactics



To achieve the above and more, the following innovative approach can guarantee you success in your customer engagement and brand equity:



Educate



The approach here is to provide employees with social media training on relevant media and audience expectations.



Secondly, establish guidelines on employer values and social media engagement policy.



And lastly, help them to establish personal brands.



•Inspire



To do this, allow employees to create and share great content, provide an environment of social climate among them, and value their inputs or opinions.



Encourage



Don't block them from utilizing social media, provide support for each other, and promote their engagement with the business community.



In my conclusion, I urge employers to encourage their employees to be active on social media and avoid restricting their access. Through training, employers can leverage their workers to serve as social media ambassadors guided by objectives and brand social selling messages.