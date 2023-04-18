How the Ghanaian betting youths can stun NPP To favour NDC in election 2024

Opinions of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Columnist: Afriyie Kwaku Boachie

The economic hardship in Ghana as a result of global financial crisis have had massive negative impact on the good people of Ghana most especially the youth.



The youth are those active and energetic members of this country whose contribution to Ghana's development can never be overemphasized. Despite the zeal and enthusiasm nature of the youth to find employment, to turn things around in their lives and their inability to get near to job opportunities which is relatively short in the country, one other lucrative business they have been plying their trade on is sports betting.



Betting has become the sole saviour of Ghanaian youths from which most of them get decent amount of money to cater for their physiological and other needs and has already reduced the burden that could have been placed on the shoulders of the government.



Social vices such as armed robbery, prostitution, drug peddling etc. have gone down drastically as the youth are get their daily bread from sports avenues and companies such as Betway, Sporty, Soccabet, Betpawa, Premier bet, Mybet to mention but few.



How to win such sports betting is a huge nut to crack and upon all this the 10% tax imposed on sports betting by the government has created a lot of problem to our people who are into the sports games.



Now the question is what percentage of people out of Ghana's 2021 population census figure are into betting, and how will it affect the incumbent party, the New Patriotic Party in election 2024 should the youth and other aged individuals out of anger decide to send the ruling party out to see whether good news will come out of the opposition party, the NDC on that huge tax imposition?



No one is against tax imposition but in as much as the unemployed youth strive and toil to put money into their own pocket from their own initiatives and creativities, then such imposition shall be a decisive factor during election. Also, no matter the policies of the incumbent will campaign with may not lure and convince them to cast their ballot in favour of the NPP.



Ghana's population census figure according to the Ghana Statistical Service Department is approximately 30.8 million people and about 10 million youths are already into sports betting excluding the working population.



If the betting fraternity are to vote for the NDC, the New Patriotic Party may not be able to reach 48% to break the 8 as the party has been dreaming about. The NDC could win with 50.80 plus votes.



Already the 8 years syndrome favours the NPP just like 2008/2009 after the Kuffour administration had elapsed. Even in 2020, upon all the government interventions and flagship programmes including free SHS, restoration of nurses and teacher trainees allowances, 1village, 1 dam etc., they won by a slight margin and today that the economy is dwindling in terms of capacity, things wouldn't be easy and favourable for either Alan, Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong.