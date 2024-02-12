How our silence emboldened President Akufo-Addo - Part 2

Opinions of Monday, 12 February 2024

Columnist: Awudu Razak Jehoney

When President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were sworn into office in January 2017, many Ghanaians had the conviction that the sunshine of hope, wealth, and prosperity was going to break through the clouds of hopelessness, poverty, hunger, and destituteness; however, they flattered to deceive unimaginably with scandals upon scandals.



In part two, two scandals are revisited. In part one, I revisited two scandals that were deliberately crafted by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administrations, namely, BOST Contaminated Fuel and the PDS scandals. In this part, I seek to revisit two other scandals that shook the nation under this regime and how we have been timid and passive as citizens.



The cash for seat scandal:



There was also the cash-for-seat scandal, where money was extorted from

expatriate businesses by the Trade and Industry Ministry at an awards night. It

was alleged that expatriate businesses were charged $100,000 to allow them

to sit close to President Nana Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Expatriates

Business Awards held in the country. After a shambolic investigation, the

Flagstaff House issued a statement saying officials at the Trade Ministry did no

wrong in commercialising the Presidential Table at the Ghana Expatriate

Business Awards (GEBA).



In a nutshell, the president hasn't realized how meek involved in this disgraceful criminal conduct, and timid Ghanaians are simply told to shut up while clearing anyone involved in this disgraceful and shameful criminal conduct. No one was held responsible for this because Ghanaians are not angry enough.



The National Cathedral Scandal:



In another most incomprehensive move, on the authority of President Akufo-

Addo, Government properties housed on 14 acres of prime lands in Accra were

pulled down in order to make way for the construction of a national cathedral

cathedral. The buildings included residential accommodation for the Court of

Appeal justices. Consequently, about 700 metres (765 yards) from Ghana’s

Parliament sits one of the world’s most controversial craters, a hole

surrounded by weeds into which $58m has already been sunk for the building

of an interdenominational national cathedral.



All these were borne out of the president’s insatiable desire to satisfy his

personal actualisation, after he pledged to God to build a cathedral if he

ascended to the highest office of the land. “The NPP and I have achieved victory

in the 2016 elections after two unsuccessful attempts, so I will help build a

cathedral to his glory and honor,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said at the sod-

cutting ceremony in 2020. In 2022, President Akufo-Addo said. “I have two

more years that, whatever the case, the national cathedral will be at a very

advanced stage before I leave office. I think it is important that we do it”.



The president called the bluff of all Ghanaians, in his insatiable desire to fulfill his personal ambition to the detriment of the suffering masses. With barely ten months to the end of this regime, the national cathedral still remains an abandoned project despite the injection of millions of dollars, even in the face of the current economic meltdown. Yet we are still not bold enough to speak truth to power.



Sadly, as Ghanaians, we have sat aloof, unconcerned, and unperturbed while

these acts of political atrocities and terrorism are unleashed on us by the

Akufo-Addo and Bawumia led administration. Some civil service organisations

briefly expressed their disgust and displeasure, without consistency and

perseverance. The silence of the clergy and other stakeholders was deafening.



As a country, our silence, timidity, and reticence in the face of these

scandals will not be forgiven by future generations, whose future is being

toiled with insensitively by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led governments. The

reaction of the citizenry has been so passive that it exposes our cowardly

nature that emboldens the current regime to have its way of perpetrating

these crimes against the very people they are expected to serve. As a people,

we have not exhibited enough repulse, anger, and disdain to the current

administration. We need to resist the attempt by the current establishment to

impose Dr. Mahmud Bawumia on us in order to continue milking the state.