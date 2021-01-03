Opinions of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

How credible are the end of year 2020 prophecies by the so-called Ghana prophets?

There have been a number of prophecies by men of God this year

In my beloved country Ghana, it has become a standing norm for many a so-called prophet or man of God to come out with a long list of prophecies for the coming year. Most, if not all, of their prophecies, border on doom to the celebrities, and other important personalities, fatal lorry accidents and calamities to befall the nation. This seems to be their speciality.



Not to waste time, although I have not bothered to familiarise myself with the numerous prophecies told by our prophets, I shall speak about one or two made known by Rev. Dr Owusu Bempah, Prophet Salifu Amoako, Prophet Badu Kobi and Prophet Nigel Gaisie. All of them have prophesied about calamity befalling Ashanti region by way of a powerful King passing away if honest intercessory prayers are not said on his behalf. As usual, their prophecy is conditional. The King in mind will die. However, if prayers are said on his behalf, pleading with God to have mercy upon him, he will live.



Why could they not have the decency to approach the said King or chief privately to break the impending bad omen to him but choose to tell it to their congregation? What do they stand to gain by that if not fame and to play on the intelligence of their congregation? They did not mention anyone's name. Therefore, should any chief die in the Ashanti region, their porous prophecy has come to pass as they will claim the dead chief was the one they were talking about. If no chief dies throughout the year, then it means God has heard and granted their intercessory prayers on behalf of the suspected chief or King.



Again, what is the point in Prophet Owusu Bempah saying he foresaw the death of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings but could not bring himself up to announce it until his death? What is the sense in announcing it now that he is dead? He claims not to want to attract any controversies hence not informing anyone while Rawlings was alive. Why is he saying it now? What benefit is it to Rawlings, his family and the nation, to tell us about the revelation he had when the intended victim was alive, but now dead?



The so-called Ghanaian prophets must learn to pass prophetic revelations to people about whom such revelations are concerned, rather than revealing them first to their church members. What do they want to gain by their actions if not to seek fame and to frighten off their hearers to see them as demigods to be revered by them all of the time?



For how long will the Almighty God reveal hidden but impending secrets about people to prophets like Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie who are known unrepentant womanizers and crooks? Are their prophecies not failing all of the time, yet they shamelessly keep on claiming God has revealed this or that to them? Why do Ghanaians still trust what they say?







A prophet says this political party or that will win an upcoming election according to a revelation made known to him by God. The prophecy comes to pass as predicted. Hurray!; he is a man of God or a true prophet. What about a pollster like Ben Ephson or the lecturers at the University of Ghana who conducted opinion poll or survey, and came out with almost the exact percentage point that the winner would get, telling who will win with their prediction coming to pass exactly as predicted? Are Ben Ephson and the lecturers at the University of Ghana, Legon, also prophets?



"A survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has predicted a one-touch victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, 2020, presidential election. The survey covered 100 constituencies carefully selected across all 16 regions with 11,949 respondents out of a targeted 12,000 in a random sampling manner. The Political Science Department of the University of Ghana polled 11,949 respondents and predicted that Akufo-Addo (NPP) will win 51.7% of the vote"



Let the so-called fame-seeking prophets do exactly as God Almighty told Isaiah as in Isaiah 38:1-4 on "Hezekiah’s Illness", and I quote;





"1 In those days Hezekiah became ill and was at the point of death. The prophet Isaiah son of Amoz went to him and said, “This is what the Lord says: Put your house in order, because you are going to die; you will not recover.”



2 Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the Lord, 3 “Remember, Lord, how I have walked before you faithfully and with wholehearted devotion and have done what is good in your eyes.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly.







4 Then the word of the Lord came to Isaiah: 5 “Go and tell Hezekiah, ‘This is what the Lord, the God of your father David, says: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears; I will add fifteen years to your life. 6 And I will deliver you and this city from the hand of the king of Assyria. I will defend this city".



When the revelation came to Prophet Isaiah, he did not go out to announce it to the public but went privately to break the sad news to the King about whom it was concerned. Why not the so-called Ghanaian prophets do same but always go public with revelations concerning individuals? By their actions, they come across as perfect charlatans.





The few good prophets in Ghana as are in the True Faith Churches, do not put out their prophecies about their church members on the social media.



A word to the wise is enough.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.