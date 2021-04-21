How Col. Damoah redefined customs, the untold story

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Columnist: Inusah Alhassah

In the year 2020, the dreaded Coronavirus buckled the world to its knees with relentless ferocity, lockdowns were enforced, economies nosedived and revenue-generating agencies took a hit.



The story was not different in Ghana. Yet, as the pandemic surged, a state agency was achieving the impossible.



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority under the leadership of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, is one such organization.



Under his leadership as Commissioner of Customs, the revenue target for the 2020 fiscal year set at Ghc 10billion was surpassed. Customs collected over Ghc12.5billion, and this award deserving performance was accomplished amidst the dreaded Covid-19.



It takes a leader with sterling qualities to navigate the profound challenges posed by a pandemic, a fragile economy, and near social unrest, to not only meet standards, but exceed expectations. And the retired Colonel epitomises all these.



Col. Damoah, as the Commissioner of Customs, took it upon himself to educate and remind stakeholders, (Importers, Agents, Exporters and etc) via radio about their duties and custom's responsibilities towards them. Currently, he's in the Ashanti Region on a similar exercise. He's the man under whose tenure as commissioner, that 12 new Toyota Hilux Pick-ups were procured and supplied to custom stations for operations.



The stations are; Aflao, Elubo, Sunyani, Oti, Koforidua, Bolgatanga, Tamale, Wa, and Takoradi. This was done with the support of DANIDA (Danish Development Agency). What a unique leader! May God bless him for such historic achievements in the customs division.



Again, as Commissioner of Customs, Col Damoah' exemplary leadership has resulted in the agency rediscovering its confidence and belief in government. Not only has Col Damoah performed beyond expectations, but his remarkable leadership and goodwill can also be felt at the party grassroots level. He indeed has the party at heart.



And given these turbulent times as the government doubles its efforts to place the country back on a sound economic pedestal, the type of "Chief Executive" to make that goal easily feasible is cast in the mould of Kwadwo Damoah. To this end, a passionate plea from the grassroots, footsoldiers and party sympathizers to the president we make, that he is retained to do more for mother Ghana.