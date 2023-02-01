Honorable Haruna Iddrisu is a king kong in our Ghanaian politics

Opinions of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Columnist: Abu Hafiz JT

His credibility is unassailable, and no amount of character assassination can hinder his political fortunes. He has unshakable and unimpeachable faith in the goodness of NDC as a political party. And he shall remain king kong in our political enterprise despite the destructions.



It is not oblivion of the fact that the widespread vilification is premeditated by his political detractors. To my dismay, I felt speechless when I heard the news about the needless and untimely reshuffle of the minority leadership. It is worrisome that many of the NDC faithfuls are being subjected to unwarranted anger.



I have kept silent for long and patiently waiting to hear the reason for the sudden decision taken by the party executives but, upon a fair hearing, I have concluded that it is borne out of selfish hatred. The decision to sideline Hon. Haruna Iddrisu in the leadership of the minority caucus is suicidal and shouldn't have in the first place existed in the mind of every cognitive thinker in our political environment.



It is quite disheartening to see the opposition party displacing its political warriors when the political battle is knocking on their windows. Do they estimate the level of repercussion this will bring to the party? Hmmm! This may be the biggest mistake ever because it possesses the highest propensity to affect the insatiable quest for the party to wrestle power from the NPP.



This is a monumental disaster for the NDC as far as the election 2024 is concerned. I, therefore, do not subscribe to the decision taken by the current executives. I want to make it loud and clear that, no one is greater than the truth and the truth shall fight the battle for him( Hon. Haruna Iddrisu). This storm and the adversity shall pass, Honourable, keep remaining resolute by holding the unflinching faith you have for the party and we shall bounce back.



I reserve my case for now...