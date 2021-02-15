Opinions of Monday, 15 February 2021

Columnist: Kennedy Osei-Tutu

Homage to my maternal grandfather

Writer, Kennedy Osei-Tutu

Homage to my maternal grandpa, Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour, ex-Krontihene (2nd-In-Command King) of Dormaa Kingdom popularly known in pre and post independence Ghana as Nana Kwesi Ansu; Kwesi Ansu and Krontihene in Dormaa.



This his picture attached shows me, yours truly Kennedy Kofi Osei-Tutu (a.k.a. Kofi; Kofi Rawlings and Ken) a political activist now political asylum seeker in Senegal who is an alumnus of Presec-Legon, Univ of Ghana-Legon and Webster Univ-Leiden as well as a Catholic of Legon Catholic Church) in my childhood at the background.



Respect also to mum, Afia Ansu in Berekum. My grandpa served as Krontihene under 2 Kings of Dormaa Kingdom: Nana Oppong Yaw II (his paternal uncle) and Nana Agyeman Badu I (his junior cousin).



Grandpa was an actual man that introduced the idea for Bono/Brong and Ahafo ethnic groups to secede from Ashanti Confederacy leading to the eventual creation of the Brong Ahafo Region by President Nkrumah with support of Nana Agyeman Badu I. He helped Nkrumah, Ghana's 1st President, to win his 1st election in 1951 after the formation of Nkrumah's party the CPP in 1949. Grandpa and Nkrumah later broke ranks.



King of Ashanti back then Nana Agyeman Prempeh II and his Linguist Baffuor Osei-Akoto made him join their party NLM later changed to UP. He became key part of nationalist leaders of NLM and UP together with Prime Minister Busia (his close pal and a fellow Bono) and Victor Owusu (his lawyer, Prez candidate and minority leader in Parliament). Grandpa and Dr. J.B. Danquah of UGCC became Nkrumah's arch enemies.



