Holding the NPP government accountable for Ghana's persistent power crisis

Opinions of Monday, 1 April 2024

Columnist: Mileba Godwin Kwame

Ghana's enduring electricity power crisis, commonly referred to as 'dumsor,' continues to plague the nation, causing disruptions to daily life and hindering economic progress.



As the governing party, the NPP government must be held accountable for its failure to effectively address this pressing issue.



This article examines the shortcomings of the NPP government in resolving the power crisis and highlights the urgent need for decisive action.



NPP's failure to address the power crisis



Since assuming office, the NPP government has repeatedly promised to end 'dumsor' and restore stability to Ghana's electricity supply.



However, despite these assurances, the power crisis persists, with citizens enduring frequent and prolonged blackouts.



The government's inability to fulfil its commitment to provide reliable electricity reflects a lack of effective leadership and proactive measures to address the underlying causes of the crisis.



Inadequate infrastructure investments



One of the key factors contributing to Ghana's power crisis is the inadequate investment in infrastructure by the NPP government.



Despite pledges to upgrade the country's electricity generation and distribution systems, progress has been slow, and essential infrastructure projects have faced delays and setbacks.



The failure to prioritise infrastructure development has exacerbated the power crisis and undermined public confidence in the government's ability to deliver on its promises.



Mismanagement and corruption



The mismanagement and corruption within the energy sector under the NPP government have further exacerbated the power crisis.



Reports of inefficiency, nepotism, and financial irregularities have raised concerns about the transparency and accountability of energy sector institutions.



The lack of proper oversight and accountability mechanisms has allowed corruption to flourish, hindering efforts to address the root causes of 'dumsor' effectively.



Political interference and inaction



Political interference and inaction have also hampered efforts to resolve the power crisis. Instead of prioritising the needs of the people, the NPP government has been preoccupied with political manoeuvring and self-interest.



The reluctance to implement bold reforms and tackle systemic issues within the energy sector reflects a failure of leadership and a disregard for the welfare of Ghanaian citizens.



Urgent call for action



The persistence of 'dumsor' under the NPP government is unacceptable and demands urgent action. The government must prioritise the interests of the people over political considerations and take decisive steps to address the power crisis.



This includes investing in critical infrastructure, enhancing transparency and accountability, and implementing reforms to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the energy sector.



Allowing ECG to prepare power distribution timetable



To improve transparency and provide predictability to Ghanaian citizens, the NPP government should allow the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to prepare a power distribution timetable.



This schedule would inform citizens of planned power outages, enabling them to plan their activities accordingly.



By empowering ECG to take this initiative, the government can demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing the power crisis.



In conclusion, the NPP government must be held accountable for its failure to effectively address Ghana's power crisis.



The lack of infrastructure investments, mismanagement, corruption, and political interference have all contributed to the persistence of 'dumsor' under the current administration.



It is imperative that the government takes immediate and decisive action to end the power crisis and restore stability to Ghana's electricity supply.



Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the Ghanaian people.