Holding officials accountable: Urgent action needed to prevent flooding disasters in Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Columnist: Cedric Dzelu

As a passionate advocate for climate change action, I find it increasingly distressing to witness the devastating impact of flooding disasters on communities across Ghana and around the world. Lives are lost, properties are destroyed, and investments are washed away, all in the wake of a crisis that we could have taken more significant steps to prevent. It is high time we hold government officials accountable for their inaction in the face of these mounting disasters.



Recent flooding incidents in parts of Ghana serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for accountability and action. These floods have wreaked havoc, displacing families, destroying homes, and devastating farmlands. Lives have been lost, livelihoods shattered, and communities left in despair. Yet, it seems that those in positions of authority remain unresponsive to the cries of the people.



The climate crisis is real, and its effects are becoming increasingly evident.



Extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and flooding, are on the rise due to climate change. It is the responsibility of our government officials, especially those in charge of environmental and disaster management agencies, to take proactive measures to prevent and mitigate the impact of these crises.



Severe sanctions must be imposed on ministers and government officials who fail to fulfill their duties in preventing flooding disasters. Their negligence should not go unpunished, as it perpetuates suffering and loss among our citizens. Accountability measures must be put in place to ensure that officials are held responsible for their inaction.



Moreover, the government must exercise strong leadership by convening all individuals in positions of authority to render an account of how they are addressing the flooding crisis. Transparency and public accountability are essential in ensuring that the necessary steps are taken to protect our communities. This includes investments in flood prevention infrastructure, early warning systems, and climate-resilient urban planning.



We cannot afford to wait any longer while our communities suffer the devastating consequences of flooding disasters. It is time for our leaders to take swift and decisive action to prevent future calamities. Let us join together as advocates for climate change action and demand accountability from those who hold the power to protect our people and our planet. The time for action is now, and the lives of our citizens depend on it.



The writer, Cedric Dzelu, is AYC Focal Person for Climate Change, and YMCA Climate Change Ambassador. cedricdzelu@gmail.com