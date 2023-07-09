Happy Birthday, Dr. Ike Tandoh

Opinions of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Columnist: Abdul Razak Lukman

July 9 is a great day to celebrate a humble, outstanding, and astute researcher, academic and life coach. I feel blessed to be part of the students under your esteemed tutelage.



Perhaps, it is difficult as I can’t find the right words to express my appreciation for how much you have contributed to my learning. Your lessons are the most interesting and always look forward to your classes. It is such a blessing to be a student of yours.



Our teachers are some of the most influential figures in our lives, but they often go underappreciated. They impart the knowledge and skills that we need to become better people. They show us how to function and thrive in our society. Most importantly, they educate us so we can make meaningful contributions and help make the world a better place for everyone to live, work, and have fun in. This is why I have taken my time to send you this message as an appreciation of your incredible work as a lecturer.



Sir, you are the greatest teacher I ever had. You inspire me a lot. Every teacher teaches us what is inside the book, but you are the only teacher who teaches us life’s values and manners. Your methodology for teaching is to make an impact in life and not just the grades. Beyond the grades come the realities of life that every student has to face. How to maneuver your way through is not taught in the four corners of the classroom but you made it part of your lessons – transitioning into the workforce.



Almost all of my teachers teach me how to read books and help me to understand the sentence of those books. But there are really very few teachers like you who can teach students how to improve real life by implementing that book’s sentence. A nation is built not by what we have learned but by what we have been able to implement and maintain. This is a testimony to your good work as a lecturer.



Dr, you have made our life as students incredible. Your work can be seen in your students. You make learning so interesting. I know for Dr. Ike, today is another beginning of the year of sharing knowledge and wisdom with students. Thus, his motto: Sharing is Spiritual. I have always believed that a great teacher is one who understands his students and helps them to succeed in life. You are a great teacher.



A great teacher is one who understands the needs of students. For that matter, there are instances you prepare your teaching slides only to read the mood of the lecture hall not deserving such at that material moment. You quickly abandon your slides and lecture to suit the mood. This is only noticeable in great lecturers like you who know what they are doing.



You are that one, who has amassed multiple bachelor's, multiple master's, Ph.D. and yet is so humbled to the core. One will definitely ask himself why an academic of your stand will still pursue a bachelor's and master's in many fields in addition to your work as a publisher, consultant, family man, and lecturer. How did you do it? Perhaps, I am asking this question on behalf of anyone reading this birthday wish. Remember, please don’t forget to wish him well and pray for him.



I know, a birthday is an opportunity to be thankful for what we have accomplished in life, and you have accomplished a lot! It is also a time to appreciate the joy we feel in the present as we look forward to what is to come. You deserve the best. Thank you for being kind, considerate, and helpful. All I have for you is gratitude.



On this special day of you, I pray that Allah grants you good health, long life, prosperity, and love. May he grant you protection in all spheres of human endeavours. Once again, happy birthday!!!