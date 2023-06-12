Hands off Koku Anyidoho Mr Apaak

Opinions of Monday, 12 June 2023

Columnist: Delanyo Agbe

Dear Clement Abas Apaak MP,



I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to respectfully request that you cease any personal attacks or negative remarks toward Mr. Koku Anyidoho.



In the spirit of constructive and respectful political discourse, it is crucial that we focus on discussing policy matters, promoting healthy debate, and fostering unity within our party and the broader political landscape. Engaging in personal attacks only serves to distract from the important issues at hand and can further divide our party and its supporters.



Mr. Koku Anyidoho has made significant contributions to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghanaian politics. His dedication, experience, and effective communication skills have been instrumental in shaping the party's image and advancing its agenda.



I kindly urge you to prioritize unity and collaboration within the NDC. Let us find common ground, respect diverse opinions, and work together toward the betterment of our party and the country as a whole.



I believe that by focusing on our shared goals and fostering an environment of mutual respect, we can achieve greater success as a party and better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.



Thank you for taking the time to consider my message. I remain hopeful that we can move forward in a positive and constructive manner.