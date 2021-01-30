Opinions of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Columnist: Graham Nyameke

Half Assini Police Commander shoots himself in his room

The late commander died in his room

The people of Jomoro woke up this morning to hear sad news. The Police Commander shot himself in his room at Half Assini.



In fact, it isn’t only bad news for the family but for the people of Half Assini and the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Half Assini.



The Commander whose sudden but painful death has occurred was a father to everyone. He never showed off despite the fact that he is a person in authority.



He related well with everyone. His sudden death has left the people of Half Assini to put to themselves what might be the reason for shooting himself.



Some of the populace suggests he may have a psychological problem. For some, he can’t just shoot himself. In any case, people are just speculating the cause.



Everyone has to wait for the cause of his death after investigations are done.

To the family and the Ghana Police Service, take heart.



From the pen of Emmanuel Graham Nyameke.