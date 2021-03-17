Opinions of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Columnist: Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku (K.O.K The News Hunter)

Grammy awards or award schemes should not be the benchmark for success

File photo of an award

The few days have been a baptism of criticisms targeted at Ghanaian musicians for their inability to clinch a Grammy Award.



Critics are rubbing the success of Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid in the faces of Ghanaian musicians. They asserted that musicians in the country are not doing much to attain International glories.



It is needless to rub the success of others in the face of Ghanaian musicians.



In the midst of the trolls, I questioned why awards should be the benchmark for success.



Success comes in so many forms. If I am to reiterate the definition of success—it comes from the verb to succeed, and it means the accomplishment of self-determined goals. Success is achieved through various means. The process of success sometimes takes a while before someone makes it.



Being successful requires a lot of effort. Failures are bound to happen but you have to re-strategize, be motivated and have the spirit of determination.



Everyone can have a different definition for success but most successful people tend to excel at the utmost things which make them happy.



Before a section of Ghanaian music fans begins to chastise the musicians in the country, they should ponder over the primary goals of these musicians. Are their focuses on only awards? What priorities have they set for their music careers?



It could be that these musicians have not set their minds on the awards that the fans want them to win. They may be successful in their own eyes based on the targets they have set for themselves.



Do not be surprised that some are into music for the passion to entertain, get hit songs and make money. So once he or she has been able to accomplish these, the fellow is successful. If any other thing comes their way, it would be considered a bonus.



I am not against award schemes but I think Grammys or any award scheme should not be the benchmark for Ghanaian musicians or any individual.



Shockingly, do you know that Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Tupac and a host of others have not won a Grammy despite their popularity and even nominations?



Let’s support our musicians, we do not have any artistes anywhere apart from those we have. I hope Ghanaian artistes will also take constructive criticisms and put in more efforts to make us proud.