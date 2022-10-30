Government should amend the 1992 constitution

Opinions of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

It is high time the president began to give drastic measures without fear nor favor to the Auditor General of the nation to begin to audit all his appointees seriously to cross check if they are not involving themselves without any corrupt practices,allegedly leveled against most of them.



It is time the government let us know through public publication in the media with the number of houses, vehicles, companies, and bank accounts ( either foreign or local etc) before their appointment and to compare with the current wealth they have accumulated as government appointees.



Including all Civil Servants, CEOs, board members, Managing Directors, commissioners, heads of institutions etc.



I believe strongly that the 1992 Constitution requires a serious and urgent amendment to strip our president of most privilege ( given ) to him as the chief servant of the land ( Ghana ).



Cutting down of the number of Ministers and merging of our institutions without changing or amending our laws will not change government expenditure.



I believe strongly that there should be a key caution within our laws when it comes to conflict of interest to deal with persons including any president who engage intentionally with him thinking that he is above the laws of the land because of his prerogative.

It is time to stop appointing ruling party members as board members of our institutions , given Ambassadorial status, Members of Parliament appointed as Ministers of State etc to publicize all government positions for all competent and credible Ghanaians to apply.



I believe for instance the Members of Parliament who are again appointed as Ministers of State mostly excuse themselves from Parliamentary proceedings which is not a good idea for the purpose at which they were voted as representatives of Ghana.



I don’t think the government should be purchasing luxurious and expensive vehicles for his appointees and the presidency knowing how the government is struggling with our wage bill ahead.



It’s time the Constitution clearly indicates conditions, terms and types of vehicles all government appointees with all Civil Servants should use with a certain standard and not allow these cars to be auctioned for them to buy themselves after leaving office.



Looking at the type of vehicle the government and its appointees are driving around is luxurious looking at the current economic situation ( 2021 LX 570) MBS Autobiography, 4 seater which each cost price ranges from $139,000 and the government is allegedly driving 38 of such vehicles in the name of touring the country. Isn’t that too much Mr. President? Is there a particular reason for choosing that type? Can you give Ghanaians the rationale behind it?



Our NPP MPs must stick to their dialogue with the President over concerns about the Finance Minister; they should never, ever, make the mistake of falling for any NDC diabolically.



Human beings are inherently selfish, a leader must always beware of advice from close associates.



I believe it’s time to help ourselves as Ghanaians to help reduce government expenditure by advising the government and also begin to invest to partner with local entrepreneurs to help build and structure our nation’s economy, let’s believe in our own.



God bless Ghana ….God bless us all.