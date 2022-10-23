God won't resurrect Ghana's collapsed economy despite the proverb 'ask and you shall receive'

Opinions of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; and knock and it will be opened for you because everyone who asks receives; everyone who seeks finds; and everyone who knocks and it will be opened. That is a motivational verse that keeps Christians and Muslims alive in their faith. However, God won't revive Ghana's economy because he has given wisdom to man to utilize it wisely by creating a beautiful world and healthy environment.



"In the beginning, God created everything and gave man authority over all things, but because of human greed, the world has been ruined, our water supplies are in jeopardy, our surroundings are in danger, and famine is a real possibility. In Ghana, where there are significant levels of corruption, crime, and unemployment, environmental catastrophes continue to occur. However, religious bodies and organizations are unable to warn those in charge; instead, we have heard them pray against illicit mining in the nation.



Despite having abundant natural resources, the developed world now views Africa as a joke and an object of poverty because its leaders are thought to be unable to think rationally. Since every leader who pledges to combat corruption, one of the most serious factors contributing to the decline of the continent, never keeps their word, there is no development in Africa. When granted authority, they prefer to dive right in and ensure that riches are accumulated in the shortest amount of time feasible.



Our religious texts' magnificent scriptures are still being misconstrued. Because the Bible states that when you ask God for anything, your faith will enable you to receive it, many Ghanaians visit prayer houses Monday through Friday to pray. But they don't realize that if you don't labor for what you want from God, you can come up empty-handed. Without working honestly and putting in a lot of effort, it is impossible to imagine living in a luxurious home, and the same holds for obtaining the car of your dreams.



Life is a journey that requires labor, and if you don't put in the effort, you'll become a thief, a liar, and a con man. Some people believe that engaging in theft or corruption is crucial to obtaining what they want, but you should consider those who lack employment, are struggling without a future, and have no idea where their next meal will come from if you share their perspective. This is true even if you work as a minister or politician.



Most Ghanaian politicians never care for the welfare of the people, even though their job is to serve the interests of the people and their communities. As a result, both the dead and the live politicians are corrupt. According to Mahatma Gandhi, "Earth gives enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed." The Ghanaian economy is harmed and derailed by the same greed and stupidity that caused the collapse of its currency.



It doesn't imply that individuals shouldn't put forth the effort to ensure a brighter future when Jesus says, "Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself because sufficient for the day is its trouble." Additionally, it does not imply that Ghana's religious authorities shouldn't worry about speaking out against corruption there. What puzzles me now is that during Mahama's tenure, when Ghana was at its best, many opposed him because they believed he was dishonest and ineffective.



However, individuals who persuaded the citizenry that the former Ghanaian leader wasn't excellent but corrupt and that, as a result, they would improve things for the populace, have now turned into state looters. Ghana has been stripped bare, just like a piece of meat is eaten down to the bone. Although the NPP government's malicious plot against the previous administration has had negative effects on the country, no one is speaking out against the president for fear of being a victim.



No matter how fervent your belief in God is, I want to be clear that anyone who believes Ghana will be saved by the current administration is not only fooling themselves but also the invincible, all-powerful God. The blessing of good hands leads to increased productivity and progress, whereas the blessing of bad hands leads to the breeding of corruption, unhappiness, suffering, and crime. Don't even go to the IMF for help because Ghanaians will not benefit anything from it with this administration.



I've been repeating it without ceasing: only the discovery of strong leadership among the populace will upend Ghana's basis and improve conditions for current and future generations. Effective leadership includes both separating the wheat from the chaff in our nation and taking the battle against corruption seriously. All corrupt politicians must be charged and sentenced to prison.



Indicting individuals like Paul Adom-Otchere, Ken Ofori-Atta, Nana Akufo Addo, Charles Bissue, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Eugene Arhin, Benard Antwi Boasiako, nicknamed Chairman Wontum, and many others, and imprisoning them if found guilty, would leave an indelible mark on Ghana's political history.



Without doing this, the rule of any leader who succeeds in this government will be pointless. Ghana has been independent for more than 60 years, but despite this, little has changed in terms of growth, largely because corrupt officials never face punishment for their wrongdoings but are instead reinstated into office to continue serving the populace.



Since the industrialized world does not allow this nonsense, they have established strong foundations for the populace and the judicial system, therefore; intelligent Ghanaians must no longer put up with this nonsense too.