Opinions of Monday, 12 October 2020

Columnist: Teddy Acquah

God abhors homosexuality

The floods gates are now wide open throughout the world to advance the homosexual agenda

Today the world is facing a crisis it never had to face before in its 2000 year history. The crisis comes from homosexuality being presented as acceptable behavior by factions in the world.



The floods gates are now wide open throughout the world to advance the homosexual agenda. In the western world Pastors within mainline denominations are "marrying" homosexuals. These denominations seem to lack the resolve to stand up against this trend. The Episcopalian Church among others is leading the way in promoting homosexuality.



Those who stand against this act are now being branded as narrow minded religious bigots who are against diversity. There is now a social tidal wave going on to promote, encourage and protect the homosexual act. Leading the way in this movement are both politicians and some of the clergy who claim to believe the Bible.



Marriage was not instituted by the United Nation for human to have rights in it. In Genesis 1:26-28 God ordains the union of a man and woman, and he gave us ordinances or laws to follow and there are consequences if we go against them. Some are saying they are going to protect the rights of the homos, but let me tell you we don’t own ourselves, we all belongs to God and it is his rights that we have to protect, it is God’s laws we have to follow and no man, I mean no man has his or her own right to do whatever he or she feels right to do and no man has the right to edit, translate or simplify God’s word. God plan for marriage from the very beginning, one man and one woman and a family, and it has not changed.



It seems that many people have completely lost the concept of God's holiness. or, that God maybe offended by the homosexual act. It seems that God is out of the picture and what replaced Him are the feelings of man. The modern thinking is, if a minister blesses homosexuality then God must accept it.



God will never accept homosexual, fornication because it is sin that goes against His holiness. People can deny God's word. They can try and deny the truth of His word about homosexual, fornication. They can lie about the Bible's teachings. They can twist the word to suit their own agenda. They can do all this, but it will never change the nature of God who is holy. God is holy and will always be holy.



In Lev. Chapter 18 God defines iniquity and it includes such acts as: adultery, child sacrifice, homosexuality and bestiality. Homosexuality is singled out from this group and described as an abomination. Without any doubt, God strongly condemns the homosexual act as iniquity. There is no section in the bible where God approves or condones homosexuality. The homosexual act is a very serious offense to God. It is linked with child sacrifice and bestiality. The Scriptures to show this follow: (22) Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. (Homosexuality)

The Bible warns that when homosexuality becomes an ordinance or a way of life to the people, or norm, it will bring God's judgment on that nation. When the Bible defines iniquity, the homosexual act would automatically fall under the description of this word. In the strongest language possible, the Bible says because of iniquity the land will vomit out its inhabitants. The Scriptures to show this follows:



Leviticus 18:24 Defile not ye yourselves in any of these things: for in all these the nations are defiled which I cast out before you:



(25) And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.



(26) Ye shall therefore keep my statutes and my judgments, and shall not commit any of these abominations; neither any of your own nation, nor any stranger that sojourneth among you:



(27) (For all these abominations have the men of the land done, which were before you, and the land is defiled;)



When the corporate attitude of a nation is friendly toward homosexuality then at this point the iniquity is full, It is apparent that “the cup” of that nation’s sin is rapidly filling up. The world hardly blush anymore at fornication, homosexual and adultery.



Why is homosexuality so special of a sin that it deserves promotion as a constitutional right? Is there a move to say that prostitution is no longer a sin? or, that adultery now is wonderful and no longer wrong? In a reality, the promotion of homosexuality can be viewed as of rebellion against God.



In our day, homosexuality has been plucked from the list of iniquity as being a vile affection. It now has been decreed by many factions of civil government as being a right. In many parts of the Christian world, it has been declared a loving relationship that is acceptable and blessed by God. God never changed His mind about fornication!



What is the final authority? Is it the Bible or human in high places? The Bible's warnings are the same today as they were thousands of years ago. God's plan for a family unit is one man and one woman with children. Anything outside this plan is rebellion against God.



Because God is holy, He can never accept homosexuality. Fornication is against both His nature and plan for man. However, God does not leave homosexuals or anyone for that matter condemned to hell. He provided all that was needed to deliver fornicators from the powerful grip of this sin.



This is an unprecedented time in history. The acceptance of fornication/homosexuality is actually being accepted. In the western world homosexuals are standing boldly in pulpits pretending to be preachers of righteousness. They are deceiving and being deceived. God never changed His position on fornication.



Now if Ghana accept it and of course Ghana will accept it, and since Ghana is a shining star of Africa, the rest of Africa will accept it and it is only Africa that had not accepted it yet and that will bring the wrath of God to mankind. If the nation accept it, our students, the primary school will be taught to accept another kind of family and society will stand up against anybody who stands up against it, and what does that mean. Businesses or companies, including insurance companies will be asked to recognized homos in their coverage, We are proclaiming we no longer need God in our lives.



In some parts of America since homosexual marriage became “legal” the rates of HIV / AIDS have gone up considerably. Homosexual “marriage” hangs over society like a hammer with the force of law. And it’s only just begun. Very soon the authorities will put a legal stamp of approval on homosexuality and imposing it with force throughout the various social and political institutions of a society that would never accept it otherwise. We are all forewarned.

