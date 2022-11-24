Opinions of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Columnist: Charles Yeboah Sir Lord

Go, Black Stars, Go

They were Starlets, Satellites, Meteors, and Galaxies;

Now, an assemblage of our mighty Stars,

The Black Stars of Ghana, the pride of Africa, a delight of the world.



Red, Gold, Green, the Black Star,

Aloft we hoist our colourful Ghana flag,

In the streets of the sweltering dunes of Qatar,

A magical wonder to behold in the winter of 2022,

Counted amongst the contenders of the Mundial,

Thirty-two nations in an arena; Titans and Gladiators,

Breaking muscles and bones for one coveted World Cup golden trophy.



Men will be made gods,

One god goes down, another god rises up,

Tears will stream to well up a pool of pains of the vanquished,

Tears of joy beckon the victor,

Those who are about to die salute you!



Heroes and legends are in the making.

The fun, the excitement, the screaming, and the heartbeat,

All of Ghana, thirty-one million plus; pledges our support for the mighty Black Stars,

Warriors handed with our swords,

March forward and write your names in gold.

Show the world that we are Ghana!!!



From all four corners of our holy land,

Across the sixteen regions; behind radio sets by the harmattan fireside,

Anxious eyes fixed on television screens, and on the craze of the world wide web,

We pray and sing God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong in our battles.

Go: Black Stars Go

You have a new chapter to fill in the world’s footballing history.



Here we come, Stars in Group H:

A win against Christiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is a payback time,

Scoring Som’s South Korea shows your might, mighty Black Stars.

Silencing Suarez’s "handball" Uruguay is the sweetest revenge and justice your supporters have for twelve years sought.



Now is the time,

Make it happen,

Go, Black Stars Go.